Mercedes F1 Fans In A Frenzy By Recent Photo Of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

"Been waiting for this photo since Singapore"

Mercedes have shared a photo to Instagram celebrating a year of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell working together, and fans have gone crazy for it.

The team captioned the photo of Hamilton and Russell recovering in ice baths:

"One whole year of GR and LH."

One of the eager fans wrote:

"Absolutely amazing, been waiting for this photo since Singapore haha"

One fan commented referring to the "George Russell is the type of guy..." trend. They wrote hilariously:

"George Russell the type of guy to sign his own ice bath"

Another fan commented:

"They put initials on George's bathtub like he is the youngest in family and always loses his things."

Someone else wrote:

"You just know Lewis said something that cracked George up"

It was a tricky first season with the team for Russell but he still managed to show great performance, being branded "Mr Consistency" for repeatedly coming in the top five.

Mercedes struggled with significant porpoising issues on the W13 cars and once they were able to get those under control, it was apparent there were many other problems with the cars. Despite this, the team was able to make some improvements towards the end of the season and Russell took his first F1 career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Hamilton taking second place.

The team are looking ahead to the 2023 season and are hopeful to come back in a position where they can be competitive against Red Bull and Ferrari.

Although Hamilton did not get a race win, which was the first time in his F1 career that he has not won a race in a season, he is still positive on the year and how much the team put into making improvements. However, it is safe to say but Hamilton and Russell are very glad to have the W13 behind them.