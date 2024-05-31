Mercedes F1 News: Toto Wolff Speaks Out On His Future Amid Ongoing Performance Struggles
Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has spoken out on his future with the team amid the ongoing performance issues within the team.
Mercedes' performance slump since their victory in Brazil with George Russell in 2022 has led to intense scrutiny of Wolff's leadership capabilities. Despite this, Wolff remains introspective but resolute, frequently assessing his effectiveness and admitting the possibility of stepping aside if a more suitable successor is identified. His stake and role in Mercedes are not just limited to team principal; he also holds significant operational and strategic influence as a 33% owner.
During an interview with PA News Agency, as quoted by Crash.net, Wolff explained:
“I have always been very self-critical and introspective. Is this what I am good at? Am I working in something that I understand and I feel I can contribute? I ask myself that question all the time, for 30 years and the decision I have taken is that I am a co-owner of this business and I am going to stay a co-owner of this business, whether I am team principal or CEO or chairman.
“I have had it in the past where suddenly you have that moment where you think there is somebody that could do this better, whether that is because they have more energy, more intelligence, more knowledge, or more compassion. That day will come but jointly (with co-owners’ Ineos and Mercedes-Benz AG) we have not identified who the next person will be.
“I still love it. Maybe one day I wake up and I don’t love it. There might be a stone falling on my head and I am not team principal anymore. But this is the destiny I am choosing with my co-shareholders,” he mused. “I have signed a new three-year contract and I am going to be the most permanent unless I die, but maybe in various roles in the top management.”