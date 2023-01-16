Mercedes F1 News: Toto Wolff To Limit Staff Ahead Of Record-Breaking 2023 Season

Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has revealed what he will be introducing to within the team in order to help staff cope with the record number of race weekends in the 2023 season.

Wolff is keen to make sure the team do not burnout in the upcoming season which has 23 races confirmed with the potential 24th race when China had cancelled in April. The Chinese Grand Prix was initially cancelled due to local covid-19 restrictions, however, those restrictions have now been lifted so the event organisers are eager to reinstate the race. Nothing has been confirmed yet as Portugal had been lined up as a possible replacement, so it is not clear yet whether the F1 will confirm China, Portugal, or keep it cancelled.

The Austrian team principal missed the Japanese and Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022 as a way to "regenerate", which has led him to push for the team to make sure they have a break. During an interview with GP Fans, Wolff explained:

"We need to protect ourselves, and that's not only me but the core of the racing team, in order to protect performance. We need to protect ourselves from ourselves. "I can push through, each of us can push through and do 24 races, some of us easier than others because we travel better. "For most of our mechanics, engineers, and marketing people, the travelling is much more stressful, so therefore, there needs to be some sort of rotation.

Wolff added that he is putting a "hard stop" in place but it is still in the works at the moment. He continued:

"What I will do is put in a hard stop as to how many races each and everyone can do, and you can't go above it because we need to be protected from ourselves. "It's something we need to discuss in the team, what is the right amount, what is best for the team. "There are going to be more weekends for others and less for some, so it's a work in progress."

The Mercedes team chief also explained how even though he was not at the Japanese and Brazilian Grand Prix, he was still able to manage the team from afar. He went on to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of not being there:

"For Japan, the experiment was one I didn't like at all because you are sitting in the dark at home with the whole set-up, you can't see people, you're out of sync with real life at home so I'd rather travel. "But this experiment is something that helps me to regenerate. In my office in my apartment, I have the full set-up - intercom, all the data channels, and I have the live feed where I can interact with the team as if I was there. "Is it the same quality? Definitely not, because I am not looking into people's eyes. I don't see the cars. "There was a situation where I asked Bradley [Lord] and James [Vowles] why we were delaying to exit, and there was work on the rear wing being done, so I didn't see that. And it's definitely not the same quality of human interaction as when I'm there."

Wolff hasn't confirmed anything for the team yet, however, if there are 24 race weekends on the 2023 calendar then the teams will surely need to look at ways of dealing with that.