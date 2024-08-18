Mercedes F1 Team Reveals Persistent Issue Despite Surge In Performance
The Mercedes Formula 1 team has been on an upward trajectory in recent races, securing wins with drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton at prestigious circuits such as Austria, Silverstone, and the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa. Yet, despite these notable wins, a persistent issue has surfaced, impeding their consistent success.
A significant challenge has been the Mercedes W15’s inability to manage tyre temperatures effectively in varying weather conditions. This problem has been particularly pronounced in warmer climates, where excessive heat transfer to the rear tyres leads to quicker degradation, as witnessed across diverse tracks like Austria and Budapest. Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' trackside engineering director, outlines the complexity of the issue:
"I think at tracks like Silverstone, we had a very stable rear end. In Austria and Budapest, we lacked stability.
“That's all down to the fact that we seem to be putting more temperature in the tyres than the others. We know we need to work on that area.
“We've got plans to do that, but that's not the sort of problem you can fix with a single aero update. It will be the result of quite a few developments to try and get on top of it."
Shovlin explained that an initial analysis suggested insufficient downforce as a potential culprit for the tyre overheating. However, further investigations rendered this theory unlikely.
“We don't think that is the root cause of the issue,” Shovlin remarked. “If you looked at Silverstone, in terms of how much downforce our car has got, it can't be very different to the McLaren or the Red Bull. Otherwise, we wouldn't have been able to gently pull away in the first stint.”
The inconsistency in performance between different tracks has steered the team toward a broader and more intricate developmental focus. Solving the tyre temperature dilemma requires a multifaceted approach, involving adjustments both mechanically and aerodynamically.
Mercedes’ future strategy involves a comprehensive reshaping of the W15’s interaction with rear tyre temperatures— a series of developments rather than a single aerodynamic update. Shovlin highlighted the need for an ongoing effort:
Furthermore, Shovlin addressed the possible avenues for these adjustments, highlighting the necessity of balancing the car’s mechanical and aerodynamic features across various speeds and corners.
“It's just to do with how you run the car. You might need mechanical tools to help you change how you run the car, but you can achieve the same by affecting the aero characteristics through the speed range and through the corner.”
Mercedes' open-minded approach in identifying effective development directions continues to be critical.
“We don't understand every aspect of what might be different with our car to theirs, but all we need are development directions that are going to improve it. We'll keep going at that problem until we get to where we want to be,” Shovlin concluded.