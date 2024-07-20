Mercedes F1 Team Unveils The Ultimate Range of e-Bikes Using Motorsport Technology
The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, in collaboration with its licensed partner n+, has launched an innovative series of e-bikes, setting a new benchmark for electric bicycle technology. Reflecting over 75 years of Formula One motorsport innovation, these e-bikes promise to deliver unmatched performance, with the Brackley outfit utilizing what they've learnt from their motorsport background to put this project together.
The star of the new lineup is the Mercedes-AMG F1 Rallye Edition. This e-bike features a German-made, semi-automatic pinion gearbox that allows for electronic gear shifts in just 0.2 seconds – a direct nod to the rapid gear changes seen in F1 race cars. The bike is also designed to maintain high performance on steep terrains, capable of shifting under load, making it a robust choice for challenging rides.
Safety has not been overlooked. Each bike comes equipped with a smart helmet that is Bluetooth-ready and features integrated safety lights, including headlights, brake lights, and turn indicators that synchronize with the e-bike's operations to signal turns and braking. Furthermore, in case of an accident, the bike's onboard system automatically sends alerts to pre-defined contacts, adding an extra layer of security for riders.
The dashboard design is another highlight. A 5.5” full-color digital dashboard provides real-time telemetry data, allowing riders to monitor their performance while minimizing distractions effectively. This feature is especially beneficial for those who love to refine their riding metrics and efficiency.
Being environmentally conscious, the new e-bike range incorporates a 720Wh dual, load-balanced battery system that supports up to 70 miles (120 km) on a single charge. This system includes hot-swap functionality that is ideal for extended trips where charging stations are sparse.
In terms of design and diversity, the lineup includes several models:
Mercedes-AMG F1 Rallye Edition eBike ($7,500)
The standout model of the new range, this eBike features a German-made, semi-automatic pinion gearbox that allows for electronic gear shifting in just 0.2 seconds, similar to modern race cars. It includes a 5.5” full color digital dashboard for telemetry display, ensuring riders can focus on the road. Safety is enhanced with a Bluetooth-equipped smart helmet with integrated lighting and automatic alert technology. The 720Wh dual, load balanced battery system offers a range of up to 70 miles (120 km) with hot-swap capability for longer journeys.
Mercedes-AMG F1 Urban Edition Bike ($5,500)
Designed for daily commuting, this extremely lightweight full carbon bike boasts a full carbon chassis, carbon wheelset, and integrated carbon cockpit with flat bars, all in a stealth matte black livery. It's an affordable option for those seeking high performance and unique aesthetics in an urban setting.
Mercedes-AMG F1 Road Edition Bike ($12,000)
This top-of-the-line model is equipped with the SRAM Red eTap electronic drivetrain and a handcrafted Alcantara carbon saddle, designed in Germany. Built for exceptional speed, it features high-performance Pirelli tires for optimal traction and durability, ensuring a fast and smooth ride.
Mercedes-AMG F1 Track Edition eBike ($5,500)
Though details are sparse, this model is tailored for track performance, likely featuring similar advanced technology and materials as the other bikes in the range. It offers a balance between price and high-performance features, making it a compelling option for enthusiasts.
All bikes in the new range are influenced by decades of motorsport innovation and are equipped with high-performance Pirelli tires, ensuring optimal traction and durability across various conditions.
Each bike is also equipped with high-performance Pirelli tires, ensuring optimal traction and durability across different terrains and conditions.
By offering both powered and non-powered versions of their models, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team ensures that there is a suitable option for every type of cyclist, whether they seek the thrill of high-speed cycling or the convenience of a powerful commuter bike. With their advanced materials and competitive pricing, particularly for the Urban Edition, these e-bikes are poised to appeal to a broad range of cycling enthusiasts, further blurring the lines between motorsport technology and daily mobility solutions.