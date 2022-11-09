Skip to main content
Mercedes F1: Toto Wolff hopes to capitalise on Red Bull's limited development

Toto Wolff hopes Mercedes can take advantage.

Mercedes will have a significant advantage over Red Bull next season, argues Toto Wolff, who explains the impact of limited wind tunnel time. 

The FIA's decision to penalise Red Bull for breaching the budget cap was met with mixed reviews across the paddock as debates began over whether sanctions were severe enough. 

Formula 1's budget cap will be crucial for the sport to level the playing field between teams, so the response was mixed when the FIA imposed limited development on Red Bull as punishment.

Some have argued that this penalty is insufficient to deter teams from overspending in the future, but Toto Wolff believes this penalty gives Mercedes an opportunity. 

Mercedes has started these new regulations on the back foot compared to its rivals, failing to compete with Red Bull at the front in 2022. 

Still, the Silver Arrows remain within striking distance of Championship contention if they can correct their weaknesses over the winter.

Toto Wolff told Sky F1 that he expects Mercedes' additional time in the wind tunnel could provide the team with an edge:

"I think any reduction in wind tunnel time is going to cost you some performance. 

"We've been in the fortunate situation that we won the championship [2021 Constructors'], so for 18 months, we had 7% less than Red Bull every half year. 

"Overall, that adds up, and if you look at Ferrari's performance, they were sixth the previous year, so massively more performance. 

"So we are, unfortunately, benefiting from being third, with 14% more on the leaders, and then we have another 10%. That is quite a bit, but it needs to be well utilised."

Mercedes has proven capable of innovating and developing well in previous years, but this was with the luxury of almost unlimited spending. 

F1's budget cap will force Mercedes to be increasingly resourceful and strategic with its development as the team looks to re-assert itself as a Championship contender.

