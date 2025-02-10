Mercedes Fires Up 2025 F1 Car For First Time Ahead Of Launch - Listen Here
Mercedes has shared the first sound of its 2025 W16 F1 car on social media, hinting that the team is preparing to unveil the new challenger in Bahrain during a filming day on February 25. This comes just ahead of the pre-season test, scheduled from February 26 to 28.
The Brackley outfit has traditionally begun its F1 season with grand launch events at Silverstone in the past, but this year, the team is taking a different approach. Citing logistical factors and the unpredictable British weather, Mercedes has opted for a change in its season-opening plans.
The W16 will make its public debut at F1's official season launch event on February 18 at London’s O2 Arena, coinciding with the championship’s 75th anniversary. This will be the first Mercedes car to not sport the number 44 since 2013, following Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.
Following this unveiling, drivers George Russell and rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli will have the opportunity to put the car through its paces, completing up to 36 laps on the planned filming day. Now though, the team has posted a video on Instagram, teasing fans with the screaming engine note of the W16.
Since the introduction of ground effect regulations in 2022, Mercedes has faced an uphill battle, a huge difference from its dominant period in the hybrid era from 2014, during which it claimed eight consecutive Constructors' Championships. The team pursued an ineffective development path in the current era but gradually refined its design, culminating in four race wins during the 2024 season. However, team principal Toto Wolff remains cautious, acknowledging that not all issues have been fully resolved.
Throughout the 2024 season, McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari each secured victories at different Grands Prix, highlighting the fluctuating competitiveness across various tracks. This led Wolff to admit that no team had managed to develop a car capable of consistently across all circuits. He said:
"All four teams that have won races [last year] have experienced these ups and downs. Nobody has designed a car that was consistently good across all race tracks and all weather conditions.
"McLaren had a great car for maximum downforce and hot weather. The Ferrari was also more on that side.
"Our car was fast when there were fast corners and the temperatures were cold. The Red Bull could sometimes do one thing and sometimes the other."
Suggesting that it would be difficult to achieve consistent performance, Wolff added:
"I hope that we draw the right conclusions from this over the winter and adjust the development direction for the 2025 car.
"We won't be able to get rid of these fluctuations completely. We will also see them next year with all the teams."