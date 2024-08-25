Mercedes Makes Andrea Kimi Antonelli Announcement For Italian GP
Andrea Kimi Antonelli is set to join the Formula 1 grid with Mercedes, albeit briefly, for the first practice session (FP1) at the upcoming Italian Grand Prix.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff shared the news whilst speaking from Zandvoort ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix race weekend. He commented to the media, as quoted by GP Blog:
"We're going to do FP1 with Kimi in Monza.
"That will be a really emotional moment because we've followed him since he was 11. He was a baby go-kart driver, proud to be in the garage, to then seeing him drive out on Friday in FP1 in Monza in front of the Tifosi.
"Having an Italian kid in a competitive car, I think that will be something that everybody in Italy can be very proud of."
The decision to include Antonelli in FP1 is a calculated move by the BRackley-based squad as rumors continue to spread that the young Italian driver could be Lewis Hamilton's replacement for 2025. Antonelli, currently competing in Formula 2, has gained enough experience and points to earn his Super Licence, a mandatory requirement to race in Formula 1.
Beyond FP1, Antonelli's path could see even more significant opportunities. Wolff added:
"Then we take it from there."
During a recent interview with Motosport.com, Antonelli spoke about the increased media attention and his hopeful rise to Formula 1. He explained:
"Some degree of worry I think is always there, the prospect of not being able to perform I think frightens everyone," Antonelli says about the prospect of becoming an F1 rookie. "My approach is to see it as a great opportunity to learn, grow and also enjoy the moment.
"I'm not afraid of being judged, I know Mercedes has a clear opinion about my potential, already this season in F2 the championship didn't kick off in the best way but there were no negative thoughts.
"I am quite calm, if the opportunity presented itself to me I would take it with eagerness and try to make the most of it.
"Recently there has been some pressure on me with all the rumours about next year, but I have always tried to enjoy it. I'm enjoying the opportunities I have."
Speaking about his recent tests with Mercedes, not during an F1 weekend, Antonelli added:
"During pre-season testing in Bahrain I was told the dates and at that point I said to myself, 'Well, you're really going to drive an F1 car!' It was a very, very special moment, because there was a day and a track, in black on white."