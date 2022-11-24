Mercedes on signing Mick Schumacher: "We need to make it happen"

Toto Wolff - Mercedes team principal - says the team is confident they can work well with Mick Schumacher and provide a suitable environment for his development.

Wolff's comments were made after Haas announced Mick Schumacher's replacement for 2023, forcing the youngster out of the F1 grid.

Haas's decision has significantly impacted the youngsters' career trajectory, but Schumacher remains confident that he will be successful in making a return to Formula 1.

The 23-year-old has good connections throughout the paddock, revealing after Abu Dhabi that he is aware of several figures who are pleased with his development.

Mercedes' Toto Wolff brings more good news for Schumacher - explaining that the Silver Arrows will consider Mick as a candidate for reserve driver next season.

"We believe that we can look after him if the situation were to happen, and with someone that fits the team.

"But we haven't really put pen to paper, we haven't really come anywhere close to any terms.

"I'm saying that openly because I think he [Mick] just fits, and now we need to make it happen.

"If he wants to [and] Sabine [Schumacher's manager] wants to, and then we see where that goes."

Daniel Ricciardo was briefly mentioned as a candidate to join Mercedes, but the Australian has now agreed to a contract with Red Bull.

With Mercedes having lost their reserve driver Nyck de Vries, it seems plausible that Schumacher has a chance of joining the team as a reserve driver.

Mick Schumacher's experience in Formula 1 gives him the necessary knowledge to perform well in this role, which could serve as a platform for 2024.

There is no telling if a Mercedes seat would be enough to revive his career, but it will almost certainly increase his chances of earning a second chance to compete on the gird.