Mercedes Reacts to Kimi Antonelli Crash as Car Needs Repair Ahead of FP2
Kimi Antonelli, a promising driver expected to join the Mercedes team full-time in 2025, experienced a huge crash during the first practice session of the Italian Grand Prix weekend. The incident, which took place at the high-speed Parabolica corner, prematurely ended Antonelli's session and put the team under considerable pressure to repair the car in time for the second practice session.
Antonelli, who was driving George Russell's car, lost control during the practice, ultimately crashing and necessitating a precautionary visit to the circuit's medical center.
Despite the severe impact, Antonelli was unhurt and quickly declared fit.
“Sorry,” Antonelli communicated over the team radio immediately following the crash. In response, Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff reassured him, saying, “All good, Kimi, all good.”
Upon Antonelli's return to the garage, Wolff offered a supportive embrace.
Bradley Lord, Mercedes' Chief Communications Officer, provided insight into the team's immediate response.
"We are literally just getting the car back. It was a hefty impact at a high-speed corner. Kimi is at the medical centre being checked out, making sure that everything is okay. Then we will assess the car and hopefully have it turned around for FP2,” Lord remarked, highlighting the urgency of this repair.
The crash came during an important exercise for the Mercedes team, as they were in the middle of a floor comparison test. The evaluation involved comparing a newly updated floor brought to Spa with an older version. Antonelli was utilizing this new upgrade while his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, tested the previous version.
"We were running a floor comparison, still evaluating the update that we brought to Spa. He had one, Lewis had the other on the other car. Two sets of soft tyres.
"Head on out, enjoy the experience, was the only real advice he was given. It’s unfortunate that it ended the way it did. He was pushing the limit from Lap 1, that’s always good to see. It’s all part of the learning curve,” said Lord.
The young Italian's preparation for this season has been extensive, involving a lot of time in the 2022 car within the testing program. This is part of Mercedes’ strategic planning to groom him for a future role, especially in light of Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.
“Lots of work back at the factory with the engineers in the sim, understanding the changes and how the car works, and everything from a driving point of view. He’s done thousands of kilometres this season in a 2022 car in a testing programme. That has also been part of Kimi’s preparation so far,” added Lord.
Addressing the psychological and emotional aftermath of the crash, Lord continued.
“It’s a high support environment that we need to give him. It changes nothing. It’s part of the learning curve for a young driver. The biggest challenge will be getting him back for F2 qualifying later.”
Looking ahead, the immediate focus for Mercedes lies in repairing the car and getting ready for FP2 so the Brackley team can continue its evaluation of its floor and other changes for qualifying on Saturday.