Mercedes Secures Estimated $30 Million Sponsorship Deal Replacing Puma
The Mercedes F1 team has unveiled a new sponsorship deal with Adidas, making the sportswear brand its official partner. Adidas will design and supply apparel and accessories for the team, replacing Puma. The deal is reported to be valued at around $30 million. The first Adidas x Mercedes range will be released in February, ahead of the 2025 season.
The multi-year contract with the German brand comes amid rumors of Tommy Hilfiger's departure, a company that previously supplied team apparel. The exit of Lewis Hamilton this year may have played a role in the iconic brand's decision to leave Mercedes. Adidas' partnership with Mercedes is a huge milestone for the sportswear brand since it marks its entry into Formula 1.
Speaking about the new partnership, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said in a statement:
"Our partnership with Adidas is a clear statement of intent as we begin to write our next chapter as a team.
"Adidas is an iconic brand, one that shares our dedication not only to peak performance but to style and sophistication too.
"This announcement therefore represents a groundbreaking collaboration that will redefine what team and fanwear means in our sport.
"We are excited to break this new ground and work with Adidas as we collectively strive to fight for world championships."
Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden added: "We are very happy to be back in the world of motorsport.
"Interest in motorsport in general and Formula 1 in particular has been growing a lot. It is reaching new consumers and has a big influence on sport and street culture.
"We are extremely proud to introduce the three stripes into F1 as official team partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team - one of the most successful teams ever.
"Together, we share the passion for speed, innovation and performance. We will support the drivers and the team to push the limits on the track.
"Off the track we will bring a fresh perspective to the sport by introducing exciting lifestyle product and extending the reach to a new generation of fans. We look forward to supporting Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and to win together."
Mercedes enters the 2025 season following a difficult and emotional 2024, marked by its split with Hamilton. Despite challenges with the W15 F1 car, the team secured four victories throughout the year. The upcoming season represents a significant shift for the Brackley outfit, with Hamilton's departure to Ferrari opening the door for junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Meanwhile, George Russell steps up as the team’s lead driver.