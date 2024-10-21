Mercedes Team Principal Calls Out FIA For 'Inconsistencies' In USGP Penalties
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff criticized the FIA for its handling of George Russell's penalty for his encounter with Valtteri Bottas, pointing to the 'inconsistencies' in the governing body's decisions and suggesting a degree of bias in its decision-making process.
Russell faced a challenging United States Grand Prix weekend, beginning the race from the pit lane. Despite this setback, he showcased an impressive pace, ultimately finishing in sixth place. But his recovery was hampered by a five-second penalty for forcing Bottas off the track at Turn 12.
McLaren's Lando Norris also faced a penalty for exceeding track limits, while Max Verstappen notably escaped sanctions despite forcing Norris off the track during their battle. In their second encounter, Norris was penalized for overtaking Verstappen beyond track limits as both cars ran wide and off the track. This apparent inconsistency has sparked criticism regarding the FIA's decision-making on penalties.
Wolff was unafraid to call out the bias in the FIA's decisions after the race. He also claimed to know the reasons behind the inconsistency but refused to speak on television. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the Circuit of the Americas, as reported by PlanetF1.com, he said:
“With Valtteri, it wasn’t even a race. [In the sprint] we saw a few of those incidents that were exactly the same and weren’t penalised when racing for positions, real positions actually. Receiving that penalty is just completely odd and bizarre.
“I think we know why, but I can’t say that on television.”
He added:
“Sometimes there are correlations.
“When there is decision-making that is a bit interesting.”
In the post-race media briefing, while the Mercedes team boss admitted that not all FIA stewards are the same, he revealed it was important to identify a pattern in the FIA's verdicts and if that correlates to particular situations. He said:
“I think the stewards are in a really difficult situation. There’s always going to be one that’s happy and the other one unhappy.
“But, we need to try to understand whether there are certain patterns in stewarding decisions, and whether that correlates to some of the you know, situations.
“Everybody’s racing hard, but for me the decision against George was inexplicable.
“We’ve seen plenty of these situations in Turn 12, not one of them was penalised until it hit George and then obviously there was another one of those. I don’t want to comment on the Max/Lando situation, because it’s not my race. Zak and Andrea [McLaren bosses] will look at that.
“Everybody’s giving their best… I need to hold myself back.”
He added:
“I think there’s great stewards, honestly great stewards that have either been in the racing car or have a non-biased view on situations, doing the best of their abilities for a job that is truly difficult.
“We mustn’t put everybody in the same category. There’s a few, you know, inconsistencies, but I’m sure the President is going to look it.”