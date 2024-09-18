Mercedes Unveils All New Livery For Singapore GP To Celebrate 50 Years Of Petronas
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mercedes' title sponsor, Petronas, the team's W15 F1 car will sport a brand new livery this weekend for the Singapore Grand Prix. Since 2010, PETRONAS has served as the title and technical partner for Mercedes, supplying advanced Fluid Technology Solutions.
Established in 1974, PETRONAS has become one of the world’s foremost energy and solutions companies. Since 2010, it has partnered closely with Mercedes, contributing to both on-track performance and off-track advancements. The collaboration has been instrumental in securing eight consecutive Constructors' Championships (2014-2021) and seven consecutive Drivers' Championships (2014-2020).
The W15 cars of drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will prominently feature PETRONAS' signature, Emerald Green, replacing much of the silver, particularly along the nose and extending toward the sidepods. Speaking on the occasion, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said in a statement:
“Our partnership with PETRONAS is our longest standing and still going strong, and for any company to reach its 50th anniversary is an incredible milestone.
“This livery is therefore not only a celebration of their 50th anniversary, but a reflection of PETRONAS’ importance in our team’s story and honours our journey together."
Hamilton expressed excitement to race this weekend with the new livery, which he described as "incredible." He said:
“The livery looks incredible. I can’t wait to see it on the car in the garage and then to get behind-the-wheel on Friday.
“It’s a privilege to celebrate this milestone, and our journey together, at such an important race.”
His teammate Russell added:
“The design looks brilliant and is a fantastic tribute to such a milestone achievement.
“It is great to be able to recognise the importance of our relationship at the race closest to their home.”
Following the Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit on Sunday, Wolff, Russell, and Hamilton will head to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where PETRONAS is headquartered, to continue the celebrations into the following week.
McLaren overtook Red Bull to claim the lead in the Constructors' Championship last weekend in Baku. However, with seven rounds still remaining in the 2024 season, the battle for the title is far from decided. The championship standings are as follows:
2024 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 476 points
2. Red Bull - 456 points
3. Ferrari - 425 points
4. Mercedes - 309 points
5. Aston Martin - 82 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
2024 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 313 points
2. Lando Norris - 254 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points
7. George Russell - 143 points
8. Sergio Perez - 143 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points