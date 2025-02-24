Mercedes Unveils W16 In First Official Release Ahead Of Pre-Season Testing
The Mercedes F1 team has officially unveiled its new Formula 1 car, the W16 just ahead of the 2025 pre-season testing period.
Speaking about the 2025 challenger, team chief Toto Wolff commented in a press release from the team:
“We open an exciting new era in the story of our team and Mercedes-AMG motorsport in 2025. We are building on the incredible legacy of our heritage, and we can’t wait to go racing.
“Everyone at the team, in Brackley and Brixworth, has been hard at work over the winter. Last season was incredibly competitive on the track and, whilst we took several wins, we are all focused on challenging for victories more consistently. We have made gains in the off-season, but we will only know where we stand come the first race in Australia.
“We have an exciting line-up to help us achieve our objectives. Both drivers have progressed through our junior programme and that is a vindication of our commitment to both supporting and developing talent.
“George has proven that he is one of the very best drivers on the grid, capable of competing for the Drivers’ Championship if we can give him a car capable of doing so. As the senior driver, he will help lead the team forward and support Kimi in his development.
“Kimi has all the necessary talent to achieve great things at the pinnacle of the sport, but this is a rookie season and there will inevitably be ups and downs. We’re looking forward to that journey together though and helping him develop over the course of the year."
Mercedes has been fine-tuning their car all winter, focusing efforts at their factories in Brackley and Brixworth. The team faced a winless 2023 season before rebounding with four race victories in 2024.
The driver lineup for Mercedes this season has also changed after the exit of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. George Russell is being joined by rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Russell also commented on the year ahead:
“I feel like last year was my strongest in F1. This coming season will be my seventh in the sport, and fourth with the works Mercedes team, and I’m working hard to improve year-on-year. As a team, we are incredibly motivated to improve on last season. There is a great energy within the factories at Brackley and Brixworth so I’m eager to take to the track.
“It’s also exciting having a new team-mate in Kimi this year. He’s incredibly quick and I think we will make a great partnership. Naturally, there is a lot for him to learn in his first season but I’m looking forward to helping him do that and working together to help push the team forward."
Antonelli shared:
“I’m excited to make my debut in F1 this year. It is a great opportunity, and I am very thankful to everyone at Mercedes for the faith and trust they’ve placed in me. I’ve been working really hard over the winter to be as ready as I can possibly be and now, I can’t wait to get started.
“My focus is on continuing to learn, being consistent, and doing the best job I can for the team. I’m looking forward to working with George; we’re already gelling well and it’s great to have the support of someone who has come through the junior programme too. “He is an incredibly strong driver and together I think we will make a great duo."
The W16 car incorporates key advancements designed to address previous technical hurdles. Commenting on these upgrades, Technical Director James Allison said:
“Being the fourth year of these regulations on the chassis side, the cars are in the more mature phase. Big gains in lap time are harder to come by but we’ve been focused on making improvements in the areas that held us back last year.
“Our primary focus has been on dialling out the W15’s slight reluctance to turn in slow corners, along with the imbalance in tyre temperatures that made the car inconsistent from session to session.
“That focus has led to changes to nearly every visible aerodynamic surface, new front suspension, and further changes under the skin of the W16 to remedy some of the more challenging characteristics of its predecessor. We are pleased with our progress over the winter and we’re looking forward to finding out where we stack up against everyone else.”