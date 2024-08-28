Mexican F1 Circuit To Welcome NASCAR Cup Series In 2025
The NASCAR Cup Series is to run at Formula 1’s Mexico track, the Autodromos Hermanos Rodriguez, June 15, 2025. This will be the first points-paying NASCAR race to take place outside of the United States since 1958, when the Cup Series held an event in Canada.
“This has been on our radar for a long time,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president, chief venue & racing innovation officer.
“We’ve been talking about the continued iteration of our schedule, right? You can go back a few years, went to new markets like Nashville and Austin, Texas. We went to the Coliseum for the Clash. … We went to our first street race in downtown Chicago, and this is going to be another first for us in a lot of ways. This is going to be certainly a monumental event for us, the first time we’re going south of the border.”
Although a points-paying Cup Series event in Mexico will be a first, NASCAR has long held a position in the country. The Hermanos Rodríguez circuit hosted four races in the Xfinity Series from 2005-08, and three current Cup Series stars are among its winners — Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.
NASCAR has also sanctioned the NASCAR México Series since its formation in 2004, and the Hermanos Rodríguez course will be the site of this year’s season finale on Nov. 3. Mexican-born Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez — who won the series’ season opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in February — is among those who have emerged from that tour.
“This, for me, is like a dream,” Suárez said at Tuesday’s announcement. “This is really a dream come true. Exactly 10 years ago, I was here racing NASCAR Mexico in 2014, and I won a race here before leaving NASCAR México and moving full-time to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015, and I knew that some, some years before my time, the NASCAR Xfinity Series had the opportunity to come to Mexico for a few years and I remember thinking what a dream it would be for me to race the NASCAR Cup Series one day in my country. I remember thinking that, and fast forward now nine years later, and here we are in Mexico City.”
NASCAR will host their Xfinity Series on June 14, 2025. In addition, the NASCAR Mexico Series will race at the famed F1 track that weekend to allow additional exposure to that series.