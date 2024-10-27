Mexican GP Results: Ferrari Celebrates On Top Step After Chaotic Race
Carlos Sainz has won the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix. Joining the Ferrari driver on the podium were Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc who finished in second and third positions, respectively.
What happened during the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix?
Lap 1: Max Verstappen, starting from second, gets a strong start against pole-sitter Carlos Sainz. He takes the lead of the race at Turn 1.
Meanwhile, in the middle of the pack, Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon got caught up in a collision. Tsunoda spins out and crashes into the barriers. Albon sustains damage and is also out of the race. The safety car is deployed.
Sergio Perez made the most of the chaos and gains 5 places at the start.
Investigation: Sergio Perez is being investigated for a potential false start.
Penalty: Sergio Perez is handed a 5-second penalty for being out of position at the start.
Lap 6: The Safety Car will come in this lap. Max Verstappen gets another good start at the re-start. He is followed by Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.
Lap 9: Carlos Sainz re-takes the lead! The Ferrari's have shown great pace so far this weekend and the Spanish driver made easy work of that.
Lap 10: Lando Norris is the next to go for the overtake on Max Verstappen but it is messy. Norris runs off the track and goes ahead of both Carlos Sainz and Verstappen. He gives the spot back to Sainz but he argues he was ahead of Verstappen at the apex.
Verstappen goes for the overtake on Norris but again clips him sending the McLaren driver off the track again. Charles Leclerc makes the most of this battle and moves up into second!
Lap 11: Lando Norris is fuming about Max Verstappen's move. He says to his team: "I was ahead the whole way through the corner. This guy is dangerous. It's the same as last time. I'll be in the wall in a minute."
Investigation: The stewards are investigating the incident between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.
Penalty: Max Verstappen is handed a ten-second penalty for "forcing another driver off the track."
Lap 15: George Russell overtakes his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for fifth position.
Lap 16: Fernando Alonso, who is celebrating his 400th Grand Prix, sadly has to retire from the race. He returns to the pits. Aston Martin has not confirmed the issue yet.
Lap 19: Sergio Perez has a battle with Liam Lawson for tenth position. Perez tries to overtake the VCARB driver but they have contact. Perez has damage to his sidepod.
Penalty: Max Verstappen is handed another 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
Lap 22: Perez pits and serves his five-second penalty.
No further investigation on the battle between Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson.
Lap 24: As the drama unfolds behind them, Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc continue at the front. Sainz has a 4.375-second lead on Leclerc. Leclerc has a 5.037-second lead on Max Verstappen.
Lap 25: Lando Norris is within DRS range of Max Verstappen again. The Red Bull driver reports to the team that his "tires are not holding on."
Lap 26: Max Verstappen is called into the pits. He serves the 20-second penalty. He comes out in fifteenth position behind Esteban Ocon.
Lap 29: Lewis Hamilton pits from fifth position. He comes out in the tenth position. He has moved onto hard tires.
Lap 30: Carlos Sainz now has a 7-second lead on his Ferrari teammate.
Lap 31: Lando Norris is called into the pits. He comes in from the third position and comes out in fourth after a 2.3-second stop.
Lap 32: Charles Leclerc pits from second. He comes out still in second as George Russell pits from third at the same time. The Mercedes driver comes out in fourth.
Lap 33: Carlos Sainz pits from the lead but has enough of a gap on Charles Leclerc that he comes out still in the lead. Meanwhile, with other pit stops towards the back of the pack and some overtakes, Max Verstappen is already up to ninth position.
Lap 34: An intense battle between Liam Lawson, Oscar Piastri, and Lewis Hamilton ends with the VCARB driver losing two positions in two corners. Piastri comes out ahead of Hamilton, followed by Lawson.
Lap 35: Lewis Hamilton now takes Oscar Piastri for fifth position.
Lap 36: Max Verstappen overtakes Franco Colapinto for the eighth position. George Russell has asked Mercedes to check his front wing.
Lap 38: Carlos Sainz reports to Ferrari that he had a misfire. The team is looking into it.
Lap 39: Franco Colapinto reports to Williams that he is having issues with the power steering. The team is looking into it.
Lap 40: Oscar Piastri pits from sixth position. He comes out in the thirteenth position. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is now up into sixth.
Lap 43: George Russell reports light rain on his visor.
Lap 44: Sergio Perez pits again. He is now running in the seventeenth, which is the last position.
Lap 49: Lewis Hamilton has gained on his Mercedes teammate and the pair are told that they are free to race so long as they keep it clean.
Lap 54: Lando Norris is closing in on Charles Leclerc who is in second. The McLaren driver is now under four seconds behind him.
Lap 56: George Russell is defending hard on Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time champion is yet to get past his teammate.
Lap 60: Lando Norris is now just over a second behind Charles Leclerc.
Lap 62: Lando Norris is in DRS range of Charles Leclerc. The fight for second is on.
Lap 63: Charles Leclerc suffers from a snap of oversteer at Turn 17. He manages to avoid crashing into the wall but Lando Norris gets by into second place.
Lap 66: Lewis Hamilton finally overtakes George Russell for fourth position.
Meanwhile, Franco Colapinto and Liam Lawson have contact. Lawson sustains damage to the front wing and has to pit for a new part. Lawson reports to VCARB that he "had nowhere to go." The incident has been noted by the stewards.
Lap 69: Charles Leclerc pits for the fastest lap point. He effectively has a free pit stop as Lewis Hamilton is 30 seconds behind him.
Lap 70: Red Bull attempt to pull off the same move with Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver pits from seventeenth to try and stop Charles Leclerc taking the extra point for the fastest lap.
2024 Mexican Grand Prix Results
1. Carlos Sainz
2. Lando Norris
3. Charles Leclerc - Fastest Lap
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. George Russell
6. Max Verstappen
7. Kevin Magnussen
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Lance Stroll
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Liam Lawson
17. Sergio Perez
18. Fernando Alonso - DNF
19. Alex Albon - DNF
20. Yuki Tsunoda - DNF