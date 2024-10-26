Mexico Qualifying Results: Ferrari Celebrates Pole Position
Carlos Sainz has secured the pole position for the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix. Joining the Ferrari driver at the front of the grid tomorrow are Max Verstappen and Lando Norris who qualified in second and third positions, respectively.
What happened in the 2024 Mexico GP Qualifying?
Q1
18 minutes to go: Q1 is underway! The pressure will be on home-hero Sergio Perez to secure a strong starting position for the Grand Prix tomorrow.
16 minutes to go: Ferrari and Mercedes are the first to get out on the track on soft tires.
13 minutes to go: Sergio Perez sets his first time but only goes seventh fastest.
11 minutes to go: Lando Norris knocks Carlos Sainz off the top spot. Lewis Hamilton puts in the third fastest time.
10 minutes to go: Max Verstappen gets a strong start as he goes two-tenths faster than his McLaren rival Lando Norris.
7 minutes to go: Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly put in impressive times. The Haas driver goes second before being knocked down to third by Gasly.
5 minutes to go: George Russell jumps to fourth but is still told he is not safe yet by Mercedes. Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri had a lap time deleted for exceeding track limits. He is now running in nineteenth.
3 minutes to go: The drivers who are currently in the elimination zone are Kevin Magnussen, Esteban Ocon, Zhou Guanyu, Oscar Piastri, and Sergio Perez.
2 minutes to go: Oscar Piastri starts another flying lap but goes yellow in sector one. This is likely his last opportunity to get through.
Out in Q1
1. Franco Colapinto
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Sergio Perez
4. Esteban Ocon
5. Zhou Guanyu
Q2
15 minutes to go: It's a green flag on Q2!
11 minutes to go: Max Verstappen goes fastest with a 1:16.629 but reports to Red Bull that there was low rear grip. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc has his lap time deleted due to exceeding track limits.
7 minutes to go: Lando Norris knocks Max Verstappen off the top spot with a 1:16.301.
2 minutes to go: The drivers fighting to get out of the elimination zone are Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas, and Charles Leclerc.
RED FLAG! With ten seconds to go Yuki Tsunoda crashes at Turn 12. He seemed to have a lock-up causing him to run deep before he lost control and crashed into the barriers. Thankfully, the driver is able to get out of the car unassisted. Q3 will be delayed.
Out in Q2
1. Yuki Tsunoda
2. Liam Lawson
3. Fernando Alonso
4. Lance Stroll
5. Valtteri Bottas
Q3
12 minutes to go: After a delayed start due to Yuki Tsunoda's crash, Q3 has now began.
8 minutes to go: Max Verstappen sets the time to beat with a 1:16.368. Lando Norris slots into second.
7 minutes to go: Max Verstappen has his lap time deleted for exceeding track limits. Carlos Sainz now has the current fastest time, followed by his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in second.
3 minutes to go: After returning to the pits, the majority of the cars head out for their final flying laps.
2024 Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying Results
1. Carlos Sainz
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lando Norris
4. Charles Leclerc
5. George Russell
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Kevin Magnussen
8. Pierre Gasly
9. Alex Albon
10. Nico Hulkenberg
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Liam Lawson
13. Fernando Alonso
14. Lance Stroll
15. Valtteri Bottas
16. Franco Colapinto
17. Oscar Piastri
18. Sergio Perez
19. Esteban Ocon
20. Zhou Guanyu