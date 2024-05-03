Miami GP Results: Max Verstappen Takes Sprint Race Pole Position
Max Verstappen takes pole position for the Miami Sprint Race. Joining the Red Bull driver at the front of the grid will be Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during Sprint Qualifying?
SQ1
Charles Leclerc was first out on track after only putting in 3 laps during Free Practice earlier today.
4 minutes to go: On his first timed lap, Fernando Alonso smacked the wall on his right rear tire but was able to finish the lap before returning to the pits.
1 minute to go: A close call between Sauber's Valtteri Bottas and McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Bottas was seemingly unaware that the Australian driver was behind him before turning in to take the corner. McLaren CEO Zak Brown commented on the incident, "That was a pretty close call, pretty dangerous. Clearly the team's responsibility. I would be surprised if that wasn't a penalty."
A last-minute lap deletion for Alex Albon leaves him out-qualified by his Williams teammate for the first time this season.
Out in SQ1
1. Pierre Gasly
2. Zhou Guanyu
3. Valtteri Bottas
4. Logan Sargeant
5. Alex Albon
SQ2
6 minutes to go: Sergio Perez tops the timesheets with a time of 1:27.865.
4 minutes to go: Lando Norris knocks Sergio Perez's time off the top spot after an impressive lap time.
1 minute to go: Max Verstappen, after waiting longer than anyone else to get out on track, goes fourth fastest. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, had a last opportunity to get out of the elimination zone but reported to the Mercedes team that he "hit the wall" meaning he could not improve. Bad news for Mercedes as Hamilton's teammate George Russell also found himself eliminated.
Out in SQ2
1. George Russell
2. Lewis Hamilton
3. Esteban Ocon
4. Kevin Magnussen
5. Yuki Tsunoda
SQ3
Mercedes are under investigation for allegedly not wearing their helmets when Lewis Hamilton came into the pit lane.
2 minutes to go: After a wait for the cars to get out on track on the soft tires, it has now ended in a one lap shootout for the top spot.
Miami Sprint Qualifying Results
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Sergio Perez
4. Daniel Ricciardo
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Oscar Piastri
7. Lance Stroll
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Lando Norris
10. Nico Hulkenberg
11. George Russell
12. Lewis Hamilton
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Kevin Magnussen
15. Yuki Tsunoda
16. Pierre Gasly
17. Zhou Guanyu
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Logan Sargeant
20. Alex Albon