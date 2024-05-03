Miami GP: When And How To Watch FP1
The Miami Grand Prix weekend is upon us with the first and only Free Practice session due to take place in a few hours time.
The Miami International Autodrome, set around the Hard Rock Stadium, is set to host the second sprint race weekend of the year. So, as a reminder, Friday will feature Free Practice 1 followed by the Sprint Qualifying session which will determine the grid for the Sprint Race which will take place on Saturday. Qualifying for the Grand Prix will be after the Sprint Race on Saturday setting the grid for the GP on Sunday.
Max Verstappen heads into the weekend with four victories out of the five races so far, with Carlos Sainz claiming the top spot of the podium in the Australian Grand Prix. As Red Bull continues to be dominant, Ferrari and McLaren have been the closest contenders so far this season. Mercedes are due to bring upgrades this weekend, however, with just one practice session the team does not have much time to optimize these.
When is Miami GP Free Practice 1?
Friday 3 May
Practice 1:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 17:30 - 18:30
Los Angeles: 09:30 - 10:30
New York: 12:30 - 13:30
Imola: 18:30 - 19:30
Tokyo: 01:30 - 02:30 (Saturday)
Shanghai: 00:30 - 01:30 (Saturday)
How to Watch the Miami Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.