Miami GP: When And How To Watch Sprint Qualifying
With the one and only Free Practice session over, the F1 teams and drivers are preparing for Sprint Qualifying for the second Sprint Race of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen went fastest in Free Practice followed by Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively. However, this was not without difficulties for the three-time champion as he ran wide on multiple occasions during the 60-minute session.
Charles Leclerc heads into Sprint Qualifying on the back foot after his practice session was cut extremely short after causing a red flag for spinning out at Turn 16 and being stranded on track with clutch issues.
This is the first time the Miami International Autodrome will host a Sprint Race, leaving the teams with minimal time to optimise their set-ups for the Sprint Race and Grand Prix.
When is Miami Sprint Qualifying?
Friday 3 May
Sprint Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:30 - 17:14
London: 21:30 - 22:14
Los Angeles: 13:30 - 14:14
New York: 16:30 - 17:14
Imola: 22:30 - 23:14
Tokyo: 05:30 - 06:14 (Saturday)
Shanghai: 04:30 - 05:14 (Saturday)
How to Watch the Miami Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.