Michael Andretti Responds To Andretti Snub From Formula 1 As Cadillac Team Confirmed
The Formula 1 grid saw a seismic shift as General Motors, through its Cadillac brand, secured a provisional position to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026. This is a huge moment, not just for the automotive giant, but for American motorsport as a whole. But absent from this deal is the Andretti name - something that has drawn considerable attention and speculation given the fact that this organisation was the one that spearheaded this move into the sport. This has led to Michael Andretti speaking out.
The path leading to this moment was fraught with challenges. The FIA, the governing body of Formula 1, had initially launched an application process for new teams in early 2023. Andretti Global emerged as a candidate, promising to deliver an American works team with the backing of General Motors and a pledge to develop in-house engines by 2028. Yet, despite meeting the FIA's criteria, their bid faced resistance from Formula One Management. Concerns centered around the short-term competitiveness and commercial viability of an Andretti team that initially planned to rely on engines from other manufacturers.
Michael Andretti's passionate pursuit to break into F1 with Andretti Global was a high-profile endeavor, but it raised eyebrows within Formula 1 circles. Critics perceived Andretti's approach as presumptuous, viewing him as overly confident in securing a spot on the grid. After stepping down from day-to-day management in September this year, control shifted to Dan Towriss, Andretti’s business partner and co-owner.
This move, alongside deeper involvement from General Motors, played a crucial role in alleviating FOM’s hesitations and ultimately cleared a path for Cadillac's entry into F1. Despite these developments, Michael Andretti has remained largely supportive:
"The Cadillac F1 Team is made up of a strong group of people that have worked tirelessly to build an American works team.
"I’m very proud of the hard work they have put in and congratulate all involved on this momentous next step. I will be cheering for you!"
Historical attempts by Andretti Global to join the ranks of F1 saw Mario Andretti, former F1 champion and Michael’s father, take on a consulting role within the new team structure, maintaining a thread of Andretti involvement despite the shift towards Cadillac branding. This addition also resulted from US political pressure, with the Department of Justice advocating for enhanced American representation in the sport.
The operational and technical undertakings post-application rejection proves that Andretti Global isn't backing down, and they will likely be involved in the operations of the new team to some extent. The establishment of a UK satellite base in Silverstone, completion of extensive wind tunnel research, and construction efforts indicated a commitment to joining the F1 grid, irrespective of immediate acceptance.
As the Cadillac team gears up for its Formula 1 debut, it has yet to finalize an engine supplier for 2026 and 2027, with GM's engines set to debut in 2028.