Michael Schumacher's Daughter Ties The Knot In Extremely Private Wedding
Seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher's daughter, Gina, married Iain Bethke over the weekend at the family's estate in Mallorca.
The privacy and security measures were extraordinary in the exclusive ceremony held on the serene island of Mallorca in the Balearic Islands. The ceremony, held on Saturday, was a tightly guarded affair, ensuring that the couple’s special day remained intimate and away from the prying eyes of the media and public. In keeping with the Schumacher family’s well-known preference for privacy, large-scale security was employed, and guests were reportedly asked to surrender their phones to prevent unauthorized photos.
Close family members were present, including Gina's mother, Corinna Schumacher, her younger brother, Mick Schumacher—the Mercedes reserve driver—and her uncle, Ralf Schumacher. The guest list, though limited, also included Ralf’s new partner, Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne. Given the highly private nature of the ceremony, only select images taken by the event’s official photographer were released to the public, allowing the bride and groom to share only what they wished from their special day.
It is currently not known if Michael was able to attend his daughter's wedding, although a report from BILD states it is "very likely" that the F1 icon was present.
Ralf Schumacher shared to social media in a shared post with his partner Bousquet-Cassagne:
"We had a wonderful time in Mallorca, the sunsets and the atmosphere were magical."
The former F1 driver's health has been a subject of much concern since his severe brain injury from a skiing accident in 2013. The Schumacher family has maintained a highly protective stance regarding Michael’s condition, calling for privacy and understanding from the public and media.
Michael's former manager Willi Weber has spoken to the media about the recent nuptials, stating:
"I wasn't invited, but I wouldn't have attended the wedding even if I had been invited. My health isn't good at the moment. I wouldn't have wanted to fly to Mallorca.
"I wish her the best of luck. And I hope she has found the right man, that's always important. It's a game after all. But I hope everything goes well and that she is happy."
Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has also previously spoken to the media about Michael, stating:
"Michael is here, so I don't miss him.
"[But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.
"His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That's all there is to say.
"Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.
"[He is in the] best of hands... surrounded by people who love him."