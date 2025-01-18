Michael Schumacher's Iconic Ferrari Supercar Set To Hit Auction Imminently
Michael Schumacher's iconic Ferrari F355 GTS is set to go on auction. This particular car holds a special place in automotive and Formula 1 history, as it was the first Ferrari Schumacher received after joining the Ferrari F1 team. The auction will take place on February 4 in Paris via RM Sotheby's.
The F355 GTS comes in a distinctive Blu Le Mans color, paired with a Pella Crema leather interior. Built in early 1996, its original chassis, bodywork, and gearbox have been preserved, although the engine itself has been replaced.
Schumacher received this Ferrari F355 GTS in April 1996 following his commendable second-place finish at the European Grand Prix held at Nürburgring. The vehicle was owned by the seven-time F1 champion during his time in Monaco, and, interestingly, Schumacher recognized this car when shown a photograph in 2012 by the current owner, a motoring enthusiast and journalist.
Adding to its legacy, the Ferrari F355 GTS being auctioned has won the "Best of Show" award at Spa Italia in 2017. Its allure also led to the creation of a 1:43 scale model by Minichamps.
In addition to this piece of motorsport history, Schumacher's car collection boasts other remarkable Ferraris, such as the 2003 Ferrari Enzo and the 2007 Ferrari FXX, both highly valued models illustrating his love for high-performance racing cars.
In Paris, collectors have the chance to bring home a car that is steeped in both personal and sporting history.
The car is expected to fetch a remarkable sum, however, it is being sold via sealed bids only.
Michael Schumacher himself remains a towering figure in the world of Formula 1, celebrated as a seven-time world champion and often hailed as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.
His record includes a remarkable 91 wins and 77 fastest laps, and his dominance from 2000 to 2004 with Ferrari is remembered fondly by racing enthusiasts everywhere.
After his serious skiing accident in 2013, Schumacher has remained out of public view. His family maintains privacy about his condition.
Michael's son Mick recently opened up on his father's condition during the Netflix documentary 'Schumacher'. He explained, as previously reported by SI on F1:
"Since the accident, of course, these experiences, these moments that I believe many people have with their parents, are no longer present, or to a lesser extent.
"And in my view, that is a little unfair. I think dad and me, we would understand each other in a different way now. Simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport. And that we would have much more to talk about.
"That's where my head is most of the time. Thinking that would be so cool. That would be it. I would give up everything just for that."