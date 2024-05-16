Michael Schumacher's Impressive Watch Collection Sells for Eye-Watering Sum in Auction
A collection of personal watches belonging to Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher was auctioned off for a staggering total of $4.41 million. This event, hosted by Christie’s in Geneva, coincided with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The recent auction of the seven-time F1 champion's personal watches held by Christie’s in Geneva saw eight of his prized pieces collectively fetching approximately 4 million Swiss francs ($4.41 million), surpassing initial estimates.
Among the highlights was a rare Platinum Vagabondage I timepiece, which reflects Schumacher’s illustrious career through symbols representing his seven world titles and carries a heartfelt Christmas 2004 engraving from Jean Todt. This piece was the star, drawing bids that soared to the million-dollar range. Another key lot, a personalized Audemars Piguet gifted by Todt to commemorate Schumacher's six world titles, attracted considerable interest.
Rémi Guillemin, Head of Watches for Europe and US at Christie's, expressed his gratitude and excitement about the event, as quoted by Motorsport:
“Christie’s expresses sincere thanks to the Schumacher family for their trust in us and their wish to share these masterpieces of horology with other passionate collectors around the globe.
“We are proud to present these iconic and unique timepieces belonging to one of the most celebrated Formula 1 legends. An exceptional moment, for watch and F1 enthusiasts alike. We are looking forward to meeting with passionate collectors during our international exhibitions and the auction on 13 May in Geneva.”
Following the event, Guillemin commented, as quoted by Reuters:
"Collectors were so happy to discover these timepieces filled with history."
The watches, now in the hands of collectors, serve as a tribute to Schumacher’s enduring legacy and the impact he had on the sport. Michael Schumacher has remained out of the public eye following a severe skiing accident in 2013.