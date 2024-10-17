Michael Schumacher's Legendary Ferrari Set To be Auctioned For A Staggering Sum
Michael Schumacher's Ferrari 248 F1, renowned for securing five victories during his final season with the Maranello outfit, is set to be auctioned in November for an astounding sum expected to exceed $15 million, positioning it among the top three most expensive F1 cars ever sold.
Numerous cars driven by Schumacher have already achieved remarkable auction prices, with championship-winning models from 2001, 2002, and 2003 each selling for over £5 million in previous sales. However, this one stands out for being the seven-time world champion's last Ferrari, with which he battled Fernando Alonso for the championship title.
Listed by RM Sotheby's, as reported by PlanetF1.com, “this car carries immense historical and sentimental value, making it one of the most significant pieces of Formula 1 history to ever come to auction.” This specific chassis achieved victories at the San Marino, European, United States, French, and German Grands Prix during Schumacher's season, playing a pivotal role in his success, which also included two more wins in Italy and China later that year.
Unfortunately, the German driver's pursuit of an elusive eighth title ultimately fell short, as Alonso, driving for Renault at the time, claimed back-to-back championships following his 2005 victory in a thrilling rivalry between two seasoned Formula 1 drivers.
After finishing second in the 2006 championship, Schumacher brought his total career victories to a remarkable 91. No driver had sustained such dominance over such a long period, but after years of intense competition, Schumacher began to feel the toll of the physical and mental demands required to stay at the top. In a move that stunned the motorsport world, he decided to retire, stepping away while still a formidable presence on the grid.
Schumacher's retirement proved brief. In 2010, after a three-year break as a Ferrari consultant, the 41-year-old returned to racing with the newly-formed Mercedes team, led by his former Ferrari ally, Ross Brawn. His comeback raised eyebrows, with many questioning why he would want to risk his legacy. Despite his determination, Schumacher's return fell short of his past glory, securing just one podium finish in three years.
Unfortunately, following a tragic skiing accident in December 2013 that left Schumacher in a medically induced coma until mid-2014, the German driver has remained out of the public eye. Following his release from the hospital, Schumacher has continued his recovery at home, but his condition remains a closely guarded secret. His family has provided minimal updates to protect his privacy, maintaining a strict level of confidentiality about his health.