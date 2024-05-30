Michael Schumacher's Ongoing Treatment Reported As Staggering Expense
Nearly ten years following his devastating skiing incident, Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher's health treatment continues, accruing extraordinary expenses. The Schumacher family has remained extremely private since the accident with only rare updates provided on his current condition, however, it has now been reported by Corriere Dello Sport that the treatment for his care has exceeded 70 million euros over the last decade.
Michael Schumacher, the renowned seven-time Formula 1 world champion, suffered severe injuries from a skiing accident in December 2013. Since the accident, the Schumacher family has taken robust measures to protect his privacy and manage his medical condition away from the public eye.
According to the report from Corriere Dello Sport, to sustain his extensive medical needs, Schumacher’s annual healthcare costs include seven million euros for specialized medical equipment and professional care, culminating in an overall expenditure surpassing 70 million euros since the accident. It is believed that Schumacher is under continuous medical supervision but not much more than that is known.
In response to these towering medical bills, Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, has made significant financial adjustments including the sale of some items like Schumacher's watches, a private jet, and a Norwegian holiday home.
Recently, the Schumacher family's battle to protect his privacy made headlines when a German magazine, "Die Aktuelle," faced legal action after using artificial intelligence to create a fake interview with the racing legend. The Schumacher family has won the lawsuit resulting in the publication being ordered to pay the Schumacher family €200,000.