Michael Schumacher's Race-Winning Ferrari Hits The Auction Block For A Whopping $10 Million
Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2001b, which dominated the opening races of the 2002 F1 season with a pole position and victory at the Australian and Malaysian Grands Prix, is set to be re-auctioned by RM Sotheby's. The iconic car is expected to fetch approximately $10 million.
The F2001b blended the proven elements of the F2001, including the Gilles Simon-designed Tipo 050 V10 engine and a sequential electro-hydraulic seven-speed gearbox. It featured a new aerodynamic package for increased downforce and drivetrain upgrades from the developing Tipo 051 engine.
However, the B version of the F2001 only lasted the first two races, as Ferrari then adopted the new F2002. The same car was auctioned around this time last year, but for reasons unknown, it will be re-auctioned on August 17.
The 2002 Formula 1 season was transformative for Michael Schumacher and Ferrari, as the German driver clinched the Drivers' Championship in just 11 races, equaling Juan Manuel Fangio’s 1957 record, while Ferrari secured its fourth consecutive and 12th overall Constructors' Championship. This dominance elevated Schumacher to legendary status and cemented his place among motorsport’s all-time greats.
This triumph was made possible not only by Schumacher’s exceptional talent but also by the engineering excellence of the Ferrari F2001b chassis 215. As one of about 30 chassis that Schumacher drove to victory, this pivotal car was central to one of Ferrari's most remarkable seasons.
One may wonder why Ferrari chose to make a B version when it could have pitched the F2002 directly. The decision was actually driven by mechanical challenges early in the 2002 season in the form of gearbox reliability issues. Thus, Ferrari opted to delay the new model's introduction and refine the reliable F2001 from the previous year instead, given that it had already proven its success and reliability, with Schumacher winning 9 out of 17 races with 123 points.
Although chassis 215 traveled to South America and finished third in Malaysia, this marked the end of its competitive career, as by the end of March, the new F2002 had advanced enough for its race debut, with Schumacher taking the wheel of chassis 220. After returning from Brazil, chassis 215 was mainly used for tire testing. Driven by Luciano Burti, it completed five days of testing in April and May 2002, covering 384 laps before being retired.
The F2001B, often an unsung hero, delivered race-winning performances and ranks among the great Ferraris driven by Schumacher. It stands alongside other notable models such as the F2001, which fetched $7.5 million at auction in 2017, the 1998 F300 sold for over $6 million in 2022, and the Ferrari F2003-GA, which commanded $15 million in the same year.