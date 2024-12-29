Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Opens Up On His Horrific Skiing Accident In Behind-The-Scenes Mercedes Book
Mick Schumacher, the son of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, has opened up about the horrific skiing accident that changed the course of his life in a recent interview for the book "Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane."
The accident occurred on December 29, 2013, in the French Alps when Michael Schumacher sustained a severe head injury. Mick, then just 14 years old, was the only family member present at the time.
Michael Schumacher, globally celebrated for his remarkable career in Formula One, was skiing between Piste Chamois and Piste Mauduit when the accident happened. Despite wearing a helmet, he struck a concealed rock, resulting in a catastrophic fall and head injury. He was quickly airlifted to Grenoble Hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma to manage his condition. He began to emerge from the coma in the Spring/Summer of 2014 after spending approximately 250 days under medical care.
The Schumacher family has remained incredibly private since the accident with only a few updates on his condition.
Mick’s journey in racing began in the years following the accident. He started competing in the junior formula classes soon after, setting in motion a career that would eventually lead him to make his Formula 1 debut with the Haas F1 Team in 2021. Mick has opened up on his father's influence and the invaluable advice that has continued to guide him. He explained:
“He was really supportive and a lot of fun, but could also be challenging.
“One time in a karting race I braked very late going into a corner and gained a lot of time. When I told him about it, he said, ‘Yes, but you should have braked like that in every corner!’
“I started racing in the formula classes the year after [the accident], and from that point onwards, I had to find my own feet.
“But I definitely learned a lot of technical points from him that I still use today, as well as from his coaching. And I have always been very resilient.”
Mick also spoke about his father in the Netflix documentary 'Schumacher', commenting:
"Since the accident, of course, these experiences, these moments that I believe many people have with their parents, are no longer present, or to a lesser extent.
"And in my view, that is a little unfair. I think dad and me, we would understand each other in a different way now. Simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport. And that we would have much more to talk about.
"That's where my head is most of the time. Thinking that would be so cool. That would be it. I would give up everything just for that."