Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Shares Heartfelt Rare Story About F1 Legend
Mick Schumacher, the son of F1 icon Michael Schumacher, has given a rare insight into his childhood and his father’s influence on his life and career. This glimpse into their relationship is shared within Matt Whyman's book, "Inside Mercedes F1."
Mick's insights come in the wake of his father’s life-altering skiing accident in 2013. The book not only delves into Mick’s personal anecdotes but also highlights Michael's legacy at the Mercedes F1 team, where Mick himself now serves as a reserve driver.
On December 29, 2013, while skiing in the French Alps, Michael sustained a severe head injury. He was subsequently airlifted to urgent medical care. The skiing accident left Michael in a medically induced coma for six months, and the world has seen very little of him since. The family has been incredibly private since with only rare updates shared by close friends or Michael's wife, Corinna.
Mick traced his love for racing back to his father, often mimicking his actions, stating:
"I was a crazy kid – everything my dad did, I did. I started karting aged three. I was six when I first went scuba diving. Aged ten I was skydiving. My dad was always very open to me trying out whatever I wanted to do and racing is all I wanted to do, because I enjoyed it the most.
"He was really supportive and a lot of fun, but could also be challenging. One time in a karting race I braked very late going into a corner and gained a lot of time. When I told him about it, he said, "Yes, but you should have braked like that in every corner!
"Whenever he felt like I was not taking it seriously, he would say, "Mick, would you rather go and play football with your friends? If so, we do not need to do all of this. I insisted that I wanted to race and he said, 'Okay, then let's do it properly'. So we started doing more European karting and I was getting better."
Mick continued:
"I started racing in the Formula classes the year after (the accident) and from that point onwards, I had to find my own feet. But I definitely learned a lot of technical points from him that I still use today, as well as from his coaching. And I have always been very resilient."