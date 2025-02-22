Mick Schumacher Fights for F1 Seat: 'People Have Labeled Me Wrongly'
Mick Schumacher is facing a challenging time in his racing career as he fights to return to the Formula 1 grid. Having previously driven for Haas in 2021 and 2022 and served as a reserve driver for Mercedes, Schumacher currently finds himself outside of the fold. His break from F1 has allowed him to focus on other racing leagues, competing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine. However, Schumacher's ambition to race in Formula 1 remains as strong as ever.
Reflecting on the last year, the German driver noticed a change in his routine.
"It's a bit like I'm in the wrong film. Last year I was on a plane once or twice a week, travelling around the world. Now I've been here for two weeks in a row and thought 'Okay, what do I do now?'"
He has kept busy by competing in the World Endurance Championship and practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. But despite this, being off the Formula 1 grid has been an adjustment for the young driver.
Resigning from his reserve role with Mercedes in late 2024 allowed Schumacher to pursue full-time racing opportunities. He spent the 2024 season racing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine, where he saw improvements over the season with a highlight performance at the 6 Hours of Fuji, finishing third. His efforts in endurance racing have not gone unnoticed, as Audi showed a strong interest in signing the driver before choosing Nico Hulkenberg alongside Gabriel Bortoleto.
Schumacher is aware of the obstacles he must overcome to make his F1 return. He believes he still has much to offer:
"No doubt that I can keep up in Formula 1.
“Formula 1 will always be a part of my life... I still have a score to settle with Formula 1 and want to prove myself there once again."
A number of Formula 1 opportunities emerged for the German driver in 2024. Teams like Sauber, Alpine, Haas, Mercedes, and Williams all considered Schumacher for potential seats, but a deal never came to fruition.
"When I look at the grid, I have no doubt that I could keep up... It would be nice if I got another chance and could prove it."
Public perception has been another hurdle for Schumacher.
“I had the image of the crash pilot,” he admitted. These perceptions likely affected his career trajectory, but he remains determined to overcome them. "I had to go through this maturation process to become the person I am today," he said.
Despite his struggles, Schumacher has not been alone. He received public support from four-time Formula 1 World Champion and godfather Sebastian Vettel, who campaigned for the son of 7-time champion Michael Schumacher to be considered for a place at Williams.
The 2025 season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16, an exciting start of a sport in which Schumacher longs to return.
