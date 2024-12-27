Mick Schumacher Linked To Cadillac's 2026 F1 Seat - 'All Options Open'
Former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher has been linked to a potential Formula 1 racing seat for the sport's eleventh team, Cadillac, which is set to be part of the grid in 2026. But for the upcoming year, Schumacher will continue his run with Alpine in its World Endurance Championship project.
After leaving Haas at the end of 2022, Schumacher joined Mercedes as a reserve driver while pursuing opportunities for a full-time Formula 1 seat. However, with no offers materializing, he moved to Alpine’s WEC team this year, shifting his focus to the endurance racing series. Following his departure from Mercedes, Schumacher has committed fully to this new chapter but he has expressed that his wish is to return to Formula 1, which could be fulfilled by Cadillac.
Andretti Cadillac's Formula 1 journey took a positive turn following substantial changes to its proposal, which had previously been dismissed by Formula One Management due to financial concerns. With the revised bid gaining approval, the development is said to be motivated by Michael Andretti's resignation as CEO of Andretti Global, while General Motors, a key partner in the venture, reaffirmed its dedication with an increased commitment to the project.
With only a year remaining before the team makes its highly anticipated debut in Formula 1, Cadillac has started evaluating options for its driver lineup. The team’s strategy is to fill one seat reserved for an experienced Formula 1 driver and the other for an upcoming American talent. This approach has been confirmed by former Formula 1 champion Mario Andretti, who serves as both a board member and advisor for the Cadillac F1 team.
He also revealed that Cadillac will be purchasing power units from Ferrari for two years from 2026 before GM introduces its in-house power units in 2028. When asked about the German driver, Mario said that all options were open. He told the German Press Agency, as reported by Sky Sports Germany:
“Many drivers are being considered. We are keeping all options open.
“I think the goal from the beginning was to have at least one American driver. It definitely makes sense to put an experienced driver alongside an American driver.
“That will most likely be Colton Herta, but you have to keep your options open.
“You never know what will show up when the final decision is made. Suddenly someone you never would have thought of is available.”
He added:
“You have to think positively. You have to think big.”