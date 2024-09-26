Mick Schumacher Opens Up On F1 Return As 'Plan A' Decision Set To Be Made Imminently
Alpine World Endurance Championship (WEC) driver Mick Schumacher, who is also the reserve driver for the Mercedes F1 team, eagerly awaits a Formula 1 opportunity with Sauber/Audi for 2025 as the team considers its options for the seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg. However, if that doesn't work out, Schumacher will have to rely on a "Plan B."
After racing for Haas in 2021 and 2022, Schumacher never managed to secure another seat in the premier class of motorsport, despite several attempts to capitalize on opportunities that came his way. Now though, he stands at a point where junior drivers are signing contracts with F1 teams such as Mercedes, Haas, and Alpine for 2025 and beyond, hinting that he isn't the grid's preferred driver.
However, the 25-year-old driver hasn't lost hope. His "Plan A" remains to secure a seat alongside Hulkenberg at Sauber next year, as the team transitions to become the Audi Works outfit by 2026 in the new era of regulations. However, as usual, he faces competition from an experienced driver like Valtteri Bottas, who races for the same team currently.
Another driver in contention is F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto, who was recently spotted having a conversation with the Audi F1 project's new CEO and CTO, Mattia Binotto. Bortoleto could be a promising prospect, in case Audi decided to sign a young talent alongside an experienced driver like Hulkenberg.
Schumacher, who now also holds a decent amount of WEC racing experience, could be considered by Audi for the last available seat in Formula 1. As a result, Schumacher revealed everything else can wait since a seat in Formula 1 remains the big goal. Speaking to Sky Deutschland about an Audi announcement in September, he said:
“There will be a decision in September. So we have to wait and see what happens.
“I will deal with it when the time comes and Plan A does not work.”
Schumacher remains uncertain about a backup plan in his career. He added:
“Plan B must be in the back of my mind.
“I don’t know where that will go at the moment.
“Formula 1 is the big goal, it always was and it always will be. That’s why everything else has to stand still for now.
“The options that exist alongside it have to wait.”
Opening up about his ongoing reserve driver role at Mercedes, Schumacher said:
“It’s going well there.
“So we’re all confident that I’ll continue doing it.”