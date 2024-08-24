Mick Schumacher Reveals Harsh Way He Found Out About Lost Alpine F1 Seat
The Alpine F1 team has introduced Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly as their driving duo for the 2025 Formula 1 season. After the news was confirmed, Mick Schumacher, a contender for the seat, revealed that he learned he was out of the running through social media.
Schumacher had been taking part in tests with Alpine alongside Doohan in a bid to secure the 2025 seat. The German driver's uncle Ralf Schumacher commented on the situation during the Sky Sports Germany broadcast of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, stating that the team could have easily called Mick to inform him prior to the announcement on social media, as quoted by GP Blog:
"That's just not possible at all."
Despite the setback, Mick Schumacher, who is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes and also competes for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), remains undeterred and optimistic about his future. He explained:
"At the end of the day, for my part, I am not giving up. There are still two seats open and we have to keep working and keep pushing. For us, it's just a matter of keeping pushing and keeping working. Hopefully with a good result at the end of the year."
As the 2025 season approaches, with vacancies still to be filled at Mercedes and Sauber (Audi), all eyes will be on Schumacher, watching whether this setback becomes a setup for a formidable comeback. Schumacher has also been linked to a potential seat at Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026, alongside fellow German driver Nico Hulkenberg.
Speaking about a potential return to F1, Schumacher had previously stated to the media, as quoted by Planet F1:
“It is important for me to return to Formula 1 to show what I can do.
“My chances in Formula 1 seem to be pretty good so far. At the moment, Formula 1 is within reach.
“I have to make sure that I don’t become too confident, that I keep going and make sure that there is a plan B in case it doesn’t work out.
“My plan was always Formula 1, now we have to wait and see what opportunities present themselves to me. I will wait for Formula 1 as long as necessary.”
2024 Dutch GP Qualifying Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Oscar Piastri
4. George Russell
5. Sergio Perez
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Alex Albon
9. Lance Stroll
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Carlos Sainz
12. Lewis Hamilton
13. Yuki Tsunoda
14. Nico Hulkenberg
15. Kevin Magnussen
16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Logan Sargeant - No time