Mick Schumacher Sets Record Straight On F1 Return Goals Ahead Of WEC Season
Mick Schumacher is still holding onto his hope of making a return to the Formula 1 circuit one day, even as he prepares for another season in the World Endurance Championship with the Alpine team.
The German driver has confirmed that Formula 1 will always be a dream for him. Meanwhile, he's focussed on being a part of the Alpine WEC team for the second year.
Back in his Formula 1 days, Schumacher competed in 44 Grands Prix for Haas F1, although his time was met with challenges, and it concluded after the 2022 season. He was succeeded by fellow German driver, Nico Hulkenberg, for the 2023 F1 season.
Once he left Haas, Schumacher took on the role of Mercedes’ reserve driver for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but he announced in November that he would part ways with the team after the season’s conclusion. He commented at the time, as previously reported by F1 on SI:
"I am grateful to Toto and the entire Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team for the insight I have gained over these two years.
"They have undoubtedly made me a more experienced racing driver because I have got to know the engineering side better. But watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough.
"I want to get back to focusing 100% on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport. Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love."
Commenting on a possible return to the sport, Schumacher explained, as quoted by GP Blog:
"No, Formula 1 remains a dream. In my spare time, when I'm in the Alpine racing car or training in the simulator, the priority, with one hundred per cent of concentration, is on the long-distance project.
The son of F1 icon, Michael Schumacher, has also embraced his role with the Alpine WEC team. He’s highlighted his focus on improving the team’s performance:
"We know a lot more about our car now than we did a year ago, but we are still figuring out the final details and tuning everything."
