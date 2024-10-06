Mohammed Ben Sulayem Opens Invitation For FIA Presidency Race As Term Expiry Looms
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the current President of the FIA, claims he is open to competing against others in his upcoming re-election campaign for the coveted role.
Having taken the reins of the FIA in December 2021 after Jean Todt completed a notable 12-year tenure, Ben Sulayem is poised for potential re-election in 2025 and 2029, under current regulations that allow up to three four-year terms for a single presidency.
During an interview with Autosport, Sulayem commented when asked if he would welcome others to join the campaign:
"Honestly, 100%. And there are so many parts [to that]. Internally, now they are efficient. Things move faster when it comes to delivery.
"And we went back to our mission, which is to listen to the members. If you remove the members, there is no FIA. Very simple.
"The FIA is in a better shape, the FIA is healthier. And the [F1] teams also need a strong and healthy FIA because nobody wants to spend [money] in a championship that is not governed."
Sulayem went on to discuss his plans for the remainder of the year, stating:
"For this year, just to finish and deliver my manifesto. And we are on the right track.
"We brought back the FIA in the plus. And that's not by redundancy and removing people, but by generating more income and others being fair with us, and by repositioning and reforming the FIA and going back to our mission.
"And one other thing; if there's anyone who wants to have a [presidential] race with me, [I would be] more than happy.
"We talked about democracy. It's democracy all the time, not part of the time. So I'm more than happy [to take it up against somebody else]."
The FIA President discussed the media influence in the same interview, claiming that he has been unfairly treated by the British media, as well as current championship leader Max Verstappen. He explained:
"I respect Max [Verstappen] because I'm a driver. I was a champion and I respect winners and champions.
"I see he had his share [of mistreatment], but let's talk about me. If you look at the British media and what they did to me… For God's sake, they convicted me.
“They didn't accuse me [of anything], but they keep on [going]. And do I care? No. Why? Because what are they after? They are after selling and getting more coverage for them[selves]. Of course, yes.
"But they have no power over me and over the FIA.
"With due respect to the British media or any other media, they don't have a vote. We are an independent, democratic federation. It's the world of membership that elected me. The power is with the General Assembly, not with them.
"And you know what? Can we just stop this nonsense and go back to business and do what is better for the sport? If you can? I'm asking. If they [the media] don’t want to do that, it’s up to them.
"But life goes on. You know what they did to me? They made me stronger. I'm more careful now and more wise.
"And I have the support [of the member clubs]. And if and when the members decide that it’s time to change me as president, it's their call.
"At the end of the day, who put me there? It's the General Assembly, it's the members. I'm very, very clear with this. And if they don't like it, it's up to them.
"But I don't go back to anyone, I don't answer very much of you [members of the media] and I don't retaliate. Why? Because I don't have the time. I'm so busy answering what the members want and what motorsport wants."