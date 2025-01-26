Montoya Exposes the Dark Side of Michael Schumacher Era in Bombshell Admission
Juan Pablo Montoya's recent comments have shed light on the competitive intensity during Michael Schumacher's era in Formula 1. Montoya, who raced against Schumacher in the early 2000s, provided his point of view into the stark contrast between past rivalries and today's friendlier environment among drivers. The Colombian driver highlighted the impact of social media in fostering camaraderie among teammates. Montoya recalled that in his era, drivers rarely taked outside the track, maintaining a more "hostile" atmosphere.
Juan Pablo Montoya's career in Formula 1 from 2001 to 2006 was characterized by his fierce rivalries and aggressive racing style. Racing for top teams like Williams and McLaren, he was often at odds with Schumacher, a defining aspect of early 2000s F1.
Their rivalry was particularly strong at the 2004 Imola Grand Prix, where Montoya criticized Schumacher after an incident on the first lap of the race. Montoya's approach on the track was unapologetically aggressive, as he explained:
"When I put the car in, they knew I wasn't going to back down. So you had two choices: you either gave me room or we crashed."
Montoya's F1 accomplishments include seven Grand Prix victories, 30 podium finishes, and 13 pole positions. One of his most memorable moments was his bold move overtaking Schumacher at the 2001 Brazilian Grand Prix, which left a lasting impression on fans and commentators.
Montoya's career didn't stop with F1. After 2006, he moved to NASCAR, driving for Chip Ganassi Racing until 2013, and later returned to IndyCar, where he won the Indianapolis 500 again in 2015. In 2024, Montoya made headlines with a comeback to the NASCAR Cup Series after a nine-year absence.
Juan Pablo Montoya told the Beyond The Grid podcast, via Crash.net: “Now, with social media, the teammates are best friends! They go for dinner, they play padel together!"
Montoya's reflections also pointed out remembering limited friendships with fellow racers like Fernando Alonso and Rubens Barrichello, proving the more detached relationships back then.
He continued: “In my day, you wouldn’t talk to anybody. I spoke to Fernando Alonso, and I still do, and Rubens Barrichello. Felipe Massa sometimes, but that’s it."
He described the atmosphere: “It was very hostile. You didn’t talk to anybody.
“Chip Ganassi had one of the best lines ever. I was nice to somebody, I wasn’t cutthroat when I raced him. He said to me: ‘If you want friends, bring them, you’re not here to make friends.’
“It’s true."
“Now, everybody talks and everybody is nice.
"But when you are nice, it’s hard to be an asshole. It’s hard to pull a move to drive a guy off the track, if you like the guy.
“If it’s the guy you had dinner with last night? It’s harder to throw the car. It’s not as cutthroat.
“Now, the rules are not so extreme. In my time, you could drive them off the track!”