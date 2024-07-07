MotoGP News: Alex Marquez Reacts to Jorge Martin's Crash - 'My Body Was Shaking'
At the 2024 German MotoGP, held at the challenging contours of the Sachsenring circuit, drama unfolded dramatically altering the trajectory of the championship race. Jorge Martin's high-speed crash not only sent shockwaves through the crowd but also reshaped the leaderboard, giving Pecco Bagnaia a significant advantage in the standings.
Alex Marquez, navigating a roller-coaster of a race, secured the third spot on the podium, marking an important milestone in his career with the Gresini team. The race result was equally pivotal for Marc Marquez, who capitalized on the incident, moving up to secure second place.
"A really good day for us. An unexpected podium for me," Alex Marquez shared after the race.
The younger Marquez brother had an emotional and nerve-wracking race experience. Initially setting a modest target due to what he perceived as a lack of race pace, Alex aimed for a seventh-place finish. However, strategic bike adjustments led to unexpected improvements.
"Before, I said P7 was a real target because we didn’t have the pace. But we made changes which worked really well," Alex explained.
Alex’s race was a strategic battle with tire management being a central focus, a challenge shared by many riders on the track. He described his experience:
"Everybody was trying to save tires. It was a lap of management, trying not to use the rear tire.
"I saw Martin’s crash - I am sorry for him - my body was shaking," Alex admitted.
Technically, the race also exposed the competitive differences between the bikes, especially between the Ducati GP23 and GP24 models. Alex pointed out:
"They have more in some areas - in the braking and going in - which is where you need to pass…"
Reflecting on the season, Alex Marquez considered the event a turning point, noting modest improvement in his overall assessment of the year:
"Until yesterday, it was a 6. Today 6-and-a-half with the podium!"