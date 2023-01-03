Skip to main content

Motorsports World Reacts to Ken Block's Death at 55

Tributes from the motorsports world for rally-legend Ken Block.

Tributes have been flooding in from the motorsports world after the news of Ken Block's tragic passing following a snowmobile accident.

The FIA World RallyCross Championship took to Twitter to pay their respects to the rally legend and send their condolences to his family and friends. They wrote:

"The World RX family is saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Block. His loss leaves a huge hole in our sport, but his legacy as a visionary and inspiration to millions around the world will live long. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Lucy and children. RIP Ken"

Extreme E also took to Twitter to write about Block's passing. They wrote:

"Incredibly sad news this morning that the world has tragically lost Ken Block.

"Ken was a legend and a motorsport visionary, he will be greatly missed by all.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace"

Formula Drift sent their condolences to Block's family, friends, and team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We’re sending our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ken Block, as well as the entire team that has worked with him."

The M Sport rally team also took to Twitter to post their tribute to the 55-year-old rally driver. They wrote:

"We’re shocked to hear of Ken Block’s sudden passing and our immediate thoughts are with his family and friends Ken’s work and passion for the sport touched the imaginations of hundreds of millions around the world. He was a creative driving force that helped to redefine our sport"

Matt Gallagher from WTF1, wrote:

"Absolutely devastating news about Ken Block. The man was an absolute icon in the drifting scene and his Gymkhana series was bloody awesome. He will be sorely missed. RIP."

Racing driver, sim race and E-sports commentator, Jimmy Broadbent, has also paid his respects saying that it is a massive loss for rallying.

"Holy s**t, Ken Block... What a massive loss for rallying and motorsport in general. He did so much to help populise rally in a time where it struggled as a sport. His og Gymkhana video still blows me away whenever I watch it. Rest easy man" [sic]

96697926
News

Motorsports World Reacts to Ken Block's Death at 55

By Lydia Mee
SI202212200298
Rumours

F1 Rumours: Red Bull and Ferrari 2023 Evolutions Revealed

By Alex Harrington
ken-block-with-hoonigan-ford-mustang
News

F1 News: FIA President Mourns The Loss of Ken Block

By Lydia Mee
a220940-medium-1672714505
News

Gymkhana Legend Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Snowmobile Accident

By Alex Harrington
M278753
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff Has High Hopes For Mercedes W14 - "It's Full Of Surprises"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19371283_168396005_lowres
News

Mercedes F1 Fans In A Frenzy By Recent Photo Of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19270431_168396005_lowres
News

McLaren Fans Blown Away by Photos Of Lando Norris In Recent Post

By Lydia Mee
SI202211111225_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner praises Verstappen for reaching "another level" in 2022

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang