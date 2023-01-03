Motorsports World Reacts to Ken Block's Death at 55

Tributes have been flooding in from the motorsports world after the news of Ken Block's tragic passing following a snowmobile accident.

The FIA World RallyCross Championship took to Twitter to pay their respects to the rally legend and send their condolences to his family and friends. They wrote:

"The World RX family is saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Block. His loss leaves a huge hole in our sport, but his legacy as a visionary and inspiration to millions around the world will live long. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Lucy and children. RIP Ken"

Extreme E also took to Twitter to write about Block's passing. They wrote:

"Incredibly sad news this morning that the world has tragically lost Ken Block. "Ken was a legend and a motorsport visionary, he will be greatly missed by all. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace"

Formula Drift sent their condolences to Block's family, friends, and team.

"We’re sending our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ken Block, as well as the entire team that has worked with him."

The M Sport rally team also took to Twitter to post their tribute to the 55-year-old rally driver. They wrote:

"We’re shocked to hear of Ken Block’s sudden passing and our immediate thoughts are with his family and friends Ken’s work and passion for the sport touched the imaginations of hundreds of millions around the world. He was a creative driving force that helped to redefine our sport"

Matt Gallagher from WTF1, wrote:

"Absolutely devastating news about Ken Block. The man was an absolute icon in the drifting scene and his Gymkhana series was bloody awesome. He will be sorely missed. RIP."

Racing driver, sim race and E-sports commentator, Jimmy Broadbent, has also paid his respects saying that it is a massive loss for rallying.