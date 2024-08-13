Mystery Formula 1 Driver Testing Rally Cars 'In Massive Secrecy'
An unnamed driver from the 2024 F1 grid has been secretly testing rally cars, potentially setting the stage for a major shakeup in the driver market. F1 analyst Peter Windsor has disclosed this surprising development, noting that the mystery driver has performed impressively in these rally tests.
Over the years, several F1 drivers have transitioned to rallying after concluding their careers in grand prix racing. A notable example from recent history is Kimi Raikkonen, who left Ferrari in 2010 to compete in the World Rally Championship. During his two-year stint in the WRC, Raikkonen achieved a best finish of fifth at the 2010 Rally Turkey, before making his return to Formula 1 with Lotus-Renault in 2012.
As drivers sign new contracts for the next season, a few seats remain open in Formula 1. These include the Alpine seat alongside Pierre Gasly, the Sauber/Audi seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg, the VCARB seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda, and the prestigious Mercedes seat alongside George Russell.
It is likely that one of the drivers currently occupying these positions, but yet to secure a contract extension, could be on the verge of making a dramatic switch away from Formula 1. The uncertainty surrounding these key seats adds a layer of intrigue to the driver market, which underwent major activity this year after Lewis Hamilton's 2025 switch to Ferrari was announced early in the year.
In a recent YouTube video, as quoted by PlanetF1.com, Windsor revealed that an active F1 driver has been conducting rally tests in secret, and his performances have been impressive so far. He said:
“I know of one Formula 1 driver that has done some rally testing recently – not Max Verstappen – in massive secrecy.
“I would never betray that secrecy by telling you who it is, but he was good and did well.”
Verstappen's interest in rallying was known, but with Windsor ruling him out, all fingers point to Sauber/Stake driver Valtteri Bottas who is extremely passionate about rallying. In fact, he even competed in the Arctic Lapland Rally in January 2019, piloting a Ford Fiesta WRC—the same car that eight-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier drove with the M-Sport team in 2017/18. Bottas showcased his rallying skills by securing a stage victory and finishing an impressive fifth overall, fueling speculation that he could be the driver testing rally cars in secret.
What connects the dots further is the fact that he remains without an F1 seat contract for 2025 so far. Reports suggest that Sauber may not extend his contract for the next season as it undergoes massive changes for a full Audi takeover in 2026. Bottas, who is aware of this, could be exploring other motorsport options for the future.