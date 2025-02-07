Netflix Confirms 'Formula 1: Drive To Survive' Season 7 Release Date
Netflix has announced that 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 7 is set to be released on March 7.
This season takes us back to the exhilarating 2024 Formula 1 season, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the action and tension both on and off the racetrack.
'Drive to Survive' has been a game-changer since it was first introduced. Produced by Box to Box Films, it manages to combine the grandeur of Formula 1 racing with the intimate stories of the teams and drivers. Since its premiere in 2019, the documentary series has significantly increased the reach of Formula 1, particularly drawing in a younger audience and strengthening the sport’s popularity in the United States.
More News: Netflix Takes On ESPN In Bid For F1 Broadcasting In US
Season 7 will be filled with the many big storylines based on real events from the 2024 season. One main focus will be on Max Verstappen, who enjoyed dominance early in the season before tough competition from McLaren's Lando Norris.
The show is also likely going to cover McLaren's monumental Constructors' Championship win. The Woking-based squad celebrated the win for the first time since 1998.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari is another plotline to look out for. The series could also unpack the journey of Andretti and Cadillac's attempt to enter the Formula 1 grid.
It could also touch on some of the more dramatic events of the 2024 season such as Adrian Newey's surprising exit from Red Bull Racing, which was announced just ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. Along with Newey, Jonathan Wheatley also decided to part ways with the Milton Keynes-based team. This came after a rough start off-track for Red Bull with an investigation into team chief Christian Horner and reports of a power struggle.
More News: Lewis Hamilton’s Latest Ferrari Test: A Warning Shot to Leclerc?
The executive producer, Tom Hutchings of Box to Box Films, commented the upcoming season:
“We’re really excited for fans to watch the new season of Drive to Survive. The 2024 season was incredible both on and off the track, with the action well and truly underway before the first race in Bahrain. Expect more drama and fun from the paddock this season and a few surprises too.
“Go behind the scenes as teams bid for the hottest drivers on the market, experience a weekend with the drivers at the toughest race of the year; and expect a nail-biting finish right up to the last race. Fasten your seatbelts – this season is going to be our biggest ever.”
The series’ success has contributed to the growing following of Formula 1 globally, particularly in the United States, during and after the pandemic. It managed to hook new audiences through its immersive style, offering an easy understanding of the gripping drama that accompanies each season.
The release of this new season on March 7 comes just ahead of the season opening race in Australia on March 14-16.
For the latest F1 news, head over toF1 on SI.