Netflix Releases Senna Documentary Trailer Ahead Of Brazilian GP - WATCH
Netflix has released the trailer for its highly anticipated miniseries based on the life of Formula 1 icon Ayrton Senna, whose career and untimely death left an indelible mark on motorsport history. Set to debut on November 29 2024, the series promises to offer an exploration of both Senna's extraordinary career and the personal aspects of his life.
The trailer release comes ahead of the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix, where seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will take out Senna's iconic McLaren MP4/5B for a tribute run.
Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Ayrton Senna made his mark in Formula 1 by becoming a three-time World Champion. He was known for his exceptional performances in qualifying and was particularly adept in wet weather, which won him admiration and respect from fans and competitors alike. Before his tragic death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, Senna had accumulated an impressive tally of 41 Grand Prix victories across 11 seasons.
The six-episode miniseries features a talented cast led by Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna, supported by Camila Márdila, Christian Malheiros, and Alice Wegmann. The production team travelled to various locations, including Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, and the UK, to authentically depict Senna's life. Notably, this series offers a fictional take on Senna's life rather than the documentary-style narrative similar to Netflix's "Drive to Survive."
The project involves the collaboration of Senna's family, ensuring an accurate and respectful portrayal. The series also creatively recreates significant milestones from Senna’s life, such as his memorable appearance on the Brazilian TV show "Xou da Xuxa" in 1988. These reconstructions promise to breathe life into historical moments, helping audiences visualize and appreciate Senna's era.
The series is also likely to touch on the legendary rivalry between Senna and four-time F1 champion Alain Prost. The pair were teammates at McLaren for two seasons in the late 80s and the rivalry continued into Prost's first season with Ferrari.
Senna's sister Viviane commented on the documentary back in 2020. She explained:
“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him.
“The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented.”
A report from Netflix confirmed earlier in the year:
"The six-episode series will showcase Senna’s journey of triumphs, disappointments, joys, and sorrows, unveiling his personality and personal relationships. It begins with the start of the three-time Formula 1 champion’s motor racing career, when he moves to England to compete in Formula Ford, and continues to his fatal accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix."