Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' Release Sparks Debate Amongst F1 Fans - 'Manufactured Drama'
Netflix has announced the release date for the highly-anticipated seventh series of 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' and fans have been quick to share their thoughts to social media.
Since its first release in 2019, the docuseries has been met with mixed reactions from fans. Although it is linked to the staggering boost in popularity of the sport, especially in the United States, some of the more traditional fans feel it over-dramatisizes situations and does not portray the sport they love in the right light.
The seventh series is set to be released on March 7, ahead of the 2025 season opener in Australia on March 14-16. It will likely cover Max Verstappen's battle with Lando Norris for his fourth championship title as well as McLaren's monumental Constructors' title, the first one clinced by the Woking-based squad since 1998.
Lewis Hamilton's shocking move to Ferrari, which was announced in February 2024, Daniel Ricciardo's abrupt exit, and Red Bull's off-track drama are all also likely to be covered.
Since the announcement this afternoon, fans have been sharing mixed reactions to social media platform Reddit.
One fan is preparing for the "sad times ahead" as the show is likely going to give more insight into Daniel Ricciardo's shock exit from the sport part-way through the season. They wrote:
"Sorry to say that I’ve been mentally preparing for the Danny Ric retirement episode. Sad time ahead i think."
Many fans have been sharing their excitement for the upcoming series:
"Normally I don’t really care, but for some reason I’m really excited for this DtS season."
"Exactly. I doubt even Netflix can butcher this one. There was more than enough drama."
Defending Netflix from the regular criticism it receives for the realism of the docuseries, another fan wrote:
"F1 fans always want to hate DtS and say it manufactures drama, but F1 is built on drama. It always has been. I can't think of another sport where competing athletes / coaches routinely do press conferences right next to each other.
"Yeah I know they misplace some radio calls and lean in on certain storylines, but hating DtS doesn't make you a better F1 fan.
"Seeing the same mentality for the F1 movie, which is a shame. Basketball fans don't hate Space Jam because it's unrealistic. They don't hate Like Mike because Lil Bow Wow traveled at one point. You can enjoy the sport in different ways."
Disagreeing, another fan responded:
"The problem is their manufactured drama has made drivers look like bad people and you get new fans getting into the sport hating the drivers for the bs made in the series.
"Also when the series completely ignores good real drama in favor of fake drama so new fans get into the community and they find everyone talking about something they had no idea happened, then try to interact and learn that what they thought they knew never happened."
