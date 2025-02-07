F1Briefings

Netflix Takes On ESPN In Bid For F1 Broadcasting In US - Report

Netflix is reportedly challenging ESPN for the U.S. Formula 1 broadcasting rights starting in 2026.

Lydia Mee

Nov 21, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland (77) drives during practice for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland (77) drives during practice for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

According to a report from Autosport, Netflix is considering a bid for Formula 1 broadcasting rights in the United States, potentially challenging ESPN's current arrangement.

With the exclusivity period for ESPN to renegotiate its contract with Liberty Media now over, Netflix is aiming to secure the live streaming rights starting with the 2026 season. This move could disrupt ESPN's $90 million per year deal.

The sport's growing popularity in the United States owes much to Netflix's documentary series, "Drive to Survive." Debuting in 2019, the series brought significant attention and new fans to F1. The momentum from the series opened doors for a broader mainstream audience, making the sport more accessible and appealing than ever before.

Netflix is looking to expand its sports portfolio and has made huge moves that signal its serious intent to enter live sports broadcasting. For instance, the company hired Kate Jackson, a former vice president at ESPN who specialized in F1 production.

Furthermore, Netflix has already moved into the live sports arena by streaming major events like the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match and securing a global deal with the WWE. They also hold broadcasting rights for international events like the Women's World Cup.

More News: McLaren Concludes Crucial 2026 F1 Test At Circuit Paul Ricard  

ESPN, meanwhile, has a longstanding relationship with Formula 1, having resumed broadcasting the sport in 2018. Its early agreements did not come with the insane price tag that they have seen recently. However, as the sport’s popularity surged in the following years, ESPN's annual fees rose significantly to $90 million.

The potential deal with Netflix would not change the current contracts for other markets, such as Sky Sports' secured rights in the UK until 2029. In this potential new era of sports broadcasting for Netflix, the company's strategy might diverge from ESPN's use of existing Sky Sports coverage, especially as Netflix continues to build upon its original F1-related content.

More News: F1 Announces Huge 2025 Las Vegas GP Change  

The upcoming bid might not only involve Netflix and ESPN but could also see other major players such as Amazon and Apple considering throwing their hats into the ring. Amazon's previous win over Netflix and ESPN in 2022 for other sports rights indicates it could have interest in this.

2025 Formula One Season Schedule

Pre-Season Testing

  • Dates: 26-28 Feb
  • Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025
  • Circuit: Pre-Season Testing

Australia

  • Dates: 14-16 Mar
  • Location: Australia, Melbourne
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Melbourne circuit

China

  • Dates: 21-23 Mar
  • Location: China, Shanghai
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Shanghai circuit

Japan

  • Dates: 04-06 Apr
  • Location: Japan, Suzuka
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Suzuka circuit

Bahrain

  • Dates: 11-13 Apr
  • Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Sakhir circuit

Saudi Arabia

  • Dates: 18-20 Apr
  • Location: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Jeddah circuit

Miami

  • Dates: 02-04 May
  • Location: Miami, Miami
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Miami circuit

Emilia-Romagna

  • Dates: 16-18 May
  • Location: Emilia-Romagna, Imola
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 AWS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2025
  • Circuit: Imola circuit

Monaco

  • Dates: 23-25 May
  • Location: Monaco, Monaco
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025
  • Circuit: Monaco circuit

Spain

  • Dates: 30 May-01 Jun
  • Location: Spain, Barcelona
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA 2025
  • Circuit: Barcelona circuit

Canada

  • Dates: 13-15 Jun
  • Location: Canada, Montréal
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025
  • Circuit: Montréal circuit

Austria

  • Dates: 27-29 Jun
  • Location: Austria, Spielberg
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Spielberg circuit

Great Britain

  • Dates: 04-06 Jul
  • Location: Great Britain, Silverstone
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Silverstone circuit

Belgium

  • Dates: 25-27 Jul
  • Location: Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps circuit

Hungary

  • Dates: 01-03 Aug
  • Location: Hungary, Budapest
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Budapest circuit

Netherlands

  • Dates: 29-31 Aug
  • Location: Netherlands, Zandvoort
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Zandvoort circuit

Italy

  • Dates: 05-07 Sep
  • Location: Italy, Monza
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2025
  • Circuit: Monza circuit

Azerbaijan

  • Dates: 19-21 Sep
  • Location: Azerbaijan, Baku
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Baku circuit

Singapore

  • Dates: 03-05 Oct
  • Location: Singapore, Marina Bay
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Marina Bay circuit

United States

  • Dates: 17-19 Oct
  • Location: United States, Austin
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Austin circuit

Mexico

  • Dates: 24-26 Oct
  • Location: Mexico, Mexico City
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025
  • Circuit: Mexico City circuit

Brazil

  • Dates: 07-09 Nov
  • Location: Brazil, São Paulo
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRANDE PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2025
  • Circuit: São Paulo circuit

Las Vegas

  • Dates: 20-22 Nov
  • Location: Las Vegas, Las Vegas
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Las Vegas circuit

Qatar

  • Dates: 28-30 Nov
  • Location: Qatar, Lusail
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Lusail circuit

Abu Dhabi

  • Dates: 05-07 Dec
  • Location: Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Yas Island circuit
Published
Lydia Mee
LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

Home/News