Neurosurgeon Speaks Out on the Latest Rumors About Michael Schumacher
Legendary Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, who has been out of the public eye since his catastrophic skiing accident in 2013, finds himself at the center of renewed media attention due to recent rumors about his health. These speculations were sparked by reports suggesting that Schumacher attended his daughter Gina's wedding, a rumor that has been thoroughly dismissed by those close to him.
Johnny Herbert, a former Formula One racer and close friend of the Schumacher family, has refuted these claims.
"It will always be a closed shop. The most recent rumor was he attended his daughter's wedding. Unfortunately, from what I understand, that was all A1 fake news and no truth in it," Herbert said. Despite the fervor surrounding Schumacher's condition, his family continues to guard his privacy zealously, a practice that has been consistent throughout his recovery.
Michael Schumacher, a seven-time Formula One World Champion, is considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history. His untimely accident on December 29, 2013, while skiing off-piste in Méribel, French Alps, resulted in severe brain injuries. The impact, despite wearing a helmet, was significant enough to prompt emergency surgery and lead to Schumacher being placed in a medically induced coma for several months. Though he showed signs of consciousness by April 2014 and transitioned to a rehabilitation center, his recovery has demanded intensive care.
The family relocated to Spain, adapting their home to include a hospital for Schumacher's long-term care. Elisabetta Gregoraci, the ex-wife of F1 boss Flavio Briatore, adds insight into the current situation via Newsweek Sports: "Michael doesn't speak, he communicates with his eyes. Only three people can visit him, and I know who they are. They moved to Spain, and his wife has set up a hospital in that house."
Medical experts have shed light on the complexities and challenges of Schumacher's condition. A neurosurgeon, Jussi Posti, commented on the long-term effects:
"If a hospital has been built in his house, with everything medicalised around him, it seems that he has been in hospital most of the time. Based on the information available, I don't think he leads a very active life." He further elaborated: "Everything points to him being unwell. As bedridden patients, most people become so frail and stiff that it is no longer possible to get them out of bed after so many years."
The family's efforts to engage Schumacher's memory and cognition include reportedly driving him in a Mercedes AMG sportscar, reminiscent of his illustrious racing career. This approach aims to stimulate the brain areas associated with his past.
His son, Mick Schumacher, who has followed his father's path in Formula One, reflects on their relationship's evolution: "I think dad and me, we would understand each other now in a different way now."
The Schumachers have maintained a delicate balance between their public personas and the private reality of Michael's ongoing health battle. Corinna Schumacher has been a steadfast figure, ensuring the privacy of her husband’s condition, with a limited circle of close friends and relatives granted access.