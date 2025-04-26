New Documentary "The Seat" set to reveal all about Kimi Antonelli's Move to Mercedes
A new documentary set to premiere on Netflix will explore the reasons behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli's move to Mercedes and the unfolding of his debut with the top-flight team.
"The Seat" is scheduled for release on May 5, offering exclusive insights into Mercedes' decision-making process.
Kimi Antonelli being given a Mercedes F1 seat was one of the most shocking moves in the history of the sport, placing trust in an 18-year-old to take over from the legendary Lewis Hamilton.
More News: Lando Norris says McLaren Are the Only Team with "Two Good Drivers"
Hamilton made an early move to join Ferrari, catching Mercedes off guard and leaving them with a decision to make.
Various names emerged and circulated in rumors; Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso were viable initial targets, and the team even toyed with the idea of a surprising addition of Max Verstappen from Red Bull.
Despite all of the veteran, established drivers that were available, Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff chosen to go with the teenage sensation, choosing to promote the young Italian straight into a top team.
The trailer for the film is scheduled to be released on April 28, just a few days before the documentary is released.
The documentary features WhatsApp messages that discuss the move, hopefully providing additional details about the timeline of events related to the move.
More News: Ferrari Team Principal Defends Lewis Hamilton in Explosive Response
Antonelli is still attending school while being an F1 driver, juggling homework for both his job and his studies, which illustrates his youth and the faith Mercedes has in him to perform at a young age.
So far, Antonelli is performing well, remaining very competitive with George Russell and demonstrating an ability to overtake at a high level while driving effectively under intense conditions.
While the narrative surrounding him focuses on replacing seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Antonelli does not view it through that lens.
“I don’t find it right to say that I’m his replacement,” Antonelli said before the season.
More News: Leclerc: "We Maximized Absolutely Everything" Despite Ferrari Qualifying Weakness
“He has done so much in the sport. I just feel like the next Mercedes driver, and I really want to make my own story."
“Racing for Mercedes is a big responsibility, because it’s obviously a top team, but at the same time it’s a great opportunity and it’s a privilege to be where I am today. I’ll just try to make the best out of this opportunity.”
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.