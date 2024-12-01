F1 Drivers Reveal Safety Car Glitch as Max Verstappen 'Confused' by Fault
Following the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix held at the Lusail International Circuit, several drivers confirmed a malfunction with the Safety Car, leaving them confused and in an important part of the race. The glitch surfaced during a race already marred with chaos, marked by multiple Safety Car deployments following incidents like punctures suffered by drivers Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.
During the race’s cooldown period, a discussion among Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri brought the issue to light. “The lights on the Safety Car weren’t going off!” said Piastri. This issue, coupled with the intensity of the race, added to the confusion as drivers navigated the track. Piastri further noted complications during the second Safety Car deployment, stating, “The second one, where we all went into the last corner, I had no idea what was going to happen…”
Historically, the Lusail International Circuit, introduced to the Formula 1 calendar in 2021, is known for its high-speed corners and challenging lighting. These conditions, paired with the race’s disrupted flow due to the Safety Cars, made it a difficult race for many. Max Verstappen, four-tie world champion, admitted his bewilderment.
“Yeah, they were broken!” he confirmed. “That’s why I got confused. I was like ‘what should I do?’
“Of course I knew they would go out. I knew they were out, but were still on, in a way…”
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc from Ferrari voiced his disbelief, “We were saying, what was going on with the Safety Car?”
2024 Qatar Grand Prix Results
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4. George Russell, Mercedes
5. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
7. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
10. Lando Norris, McLaren
11. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
12. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
13. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB
14. Liam Lawson, VCARB
15. Alex Albon, Williams
16. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas - DNF
17. Sergio Perez, Red Bull - DNF
18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - DNF
19. Franco Colapinto, Williams - DNF
20. Esteban Ocon, Alpine - DNF