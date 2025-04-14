Nice Hulkenberg Disqualified From Bahrain Grand Prix Over Plank Wear
Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from the Bahrain Grand Prix after the rear skid block on his car was found to be worn down excessively.
The FIA measures a titanium block underneath all the cars to ensure it meets the minimum thickness requirement.
The current set of Formula 1 cars benefits from the lowest possible ride height, as it generates more downforce.
Hulkenberg finished in P13 in the race, gaining three positions and performing well in a very slow Sauber car.
This was not the first time Hulkenberg got in trouble with the FIA, as he had a lap time deleted from Q1 for going beyond track limits. Though the decision came very late, it allowed the German driver to participate in Q2.
The disqualification stemmed from the same circumstances that led to Lewis Hamilton's disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix.
A ride height that is too low can result in discomfort for the driver and lead to excessive wear on the skid block. This compels the team to balance performance with regulatory requirements.
"Car 27 is disqualified from the Race classification. All other drivers move up in the classification.
"The Stewards heard from the team representative of Car 27 (Nico Hulkenberg)," the FIA statement read.
"The plank assembly of Car 27 was measured and found to be 8.4mm (LHS), 8.5mm (car centerline) and 8.4mm (RHS). This is below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 e) of the Technical Regulations."
"During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that it was a genuine error by the team."
"The Stewards determine that Article 3.5.9 e) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement."
"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."
"Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."
