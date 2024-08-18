Nico Hulkenberg Reveals Call From Audi CEO Gernot Doellner Himself as F1 Project Ramps Up
As Audi prepares to make its entrance into Formula 1 by acquiring the Hinwil-based Sauber, it's safe to say that the motorsport community is excited to see the German brand join. Amidst significant management shakeups, including the appointment of former Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto and Red Bull's Jonathan Wheatley, the spotlight has intensified on the man chosen to spearhead Audi’s driving ambitions: Nico Hulkenberg.
Hulkenberg, whose racing career has certainly had its ups and downs, recently opened up about receiving a personal phone call from Audi CEO Gernot Doellner, a move he considers a gesture of respect and commitment from the automotive giant.
"The call from Mr. Doellner was certainly nice. It shows respect and how serious he and the brand are about our Formula 1 project," Hulkenberg shared.
Previously sidelined by Renault at the end of 2020, Hulkenberg's path back to a full-time race seat was anything but conventional. Serving as a reserve driver for Racing Point and later Aston Martin, he seized opportunities to race as a substitute during the COVID-19 pandemic. His perseverance paid off when he joined Haas as a replacement for Mick Schumacher in the 2023 season, proving his mettle and securing his position with Audi.
Looking ahead, Hulkenberg is acutely aware of the challenges and elevated expectations that accompany his role in a team backed by a major manufacturer.
"It is a big challenge, no question about that," he stated. His focus remains unshaken as he aims to pour everything into his performance. "I’m going to go there with everything I have and try to contribute as much as I can. That’s what I love doing and, hopefully, collectively, we can make it a success."
Despite the approaching requirements of being in such a team and increased public relations work, which Hulkenberg acknowledges will be more demanding, he sees this as a significant opportunity.
"The ceiling is higher," he said.
At 37 years old upon Audi’s entry to the grid, Hulkenberg remains undeterred by age, drawing inspiration from veteran drivers like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.
"I don't feel old or kind of that I'm close to my due date, I don't look at that and I don't think about that. I take it step by step, season by season.
"At the moment, I think I still have what it takes and as long as that's the case, that's good and I will carry on and, as long as I'm wanted here... that's obviously always the first thing you need, you need someone to have you in the car.
"The other thing is if I feel I can't keep up with the young kids, I'll probably even cut it off myself. But I'm not there yet - but I don't know when that will be."