Nico Hulkenberg Reveals the Secret to Surviving in F1
Nico Hulkenberg has reflected on his long-standing career in the Formula 1, which began at Williams in 2010. The German driver, renowned for his consistency and versatility, is preparing for a new chapter as he takes on a leadership role with the Sauber team in 2025.
Hulkenberg has experienced the highs and lows of a long career in the sport, including multiple stints as a reserve driver. One of his longest periods on the sideline was with Racing Point - now Aston Martin - in 2020, a role he continued for two more years. However, he returned to a full-time seat with the American team Haas for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. With past experience at Force India and Renault, the F1 veteran remains highly valued for his extensive knowledge and expertise in the sport.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated at the F1 75 event in London, Hulkenberg was asked how he has managed to sustain his Formula 1 career while many of his 2010 peers have since left the sport. Notable names from that era include Sebastian Vettel, Jenson Button, Mark Webber, Michael Schumacher, Nico Rosberg, and Felipe Massa.
Today, only Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso remain on the grid. Explaining what led him to remain consistent and discussing his 2023 comeback season with Haas, which gave him a platform to sign with renowned automaker Audi (entering the grid in 2026), Hulkenberg said:
"It's all about the dynamics of Formula One. It's about, you know, where you are, what team, you know, how competitive are you, but ultimately at the end of the day, you know it's about bringing results, bringing value to the team.
"I think the comeback for me in 2023 and then last year have been very positive and successful and it kind of gave me this new opportunity and new deal with Sauber and then next year with Audi.
"On top of that, you know, I've really had a good time, enjoyed myself, probably more than ever before in Formula One, even more than in my first stint of my career in F1. Feel it, love it, live it.
Despite starting 227 Grands Prix, Hulkenberg holds the record for the most Formula 1 races without a podium finish. However, his performance in the 2024 season showed notable progress compared to his 16th-place finish in the 2023 Drivers' Standings. He climbed to 11th, achieving a season-best result of P6 in both Austria and the United Kingdom.