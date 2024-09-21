Nico Hulkenberg's 2025 Sauber Teammate Announcement Expected Imminently
Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber teammate is set to be confirmed soon, with Valtteri Bottas anticipated to take the coveted spot as a Stake F1 driver for the upcoming season, according to a report from RacingNews365.
The decision to secure Hulkenberg’s position was initially influenced by Andreas Seidl, who was then the CEO of Audi’s F1 operations and the former team principal at McLaren. The team has been evaluating several candidates for the second seat, with Bottas and Zhou Guanyu among the top considerations, alongside emerging talents such as F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto and Franco Colapinto, who recently stepped in for Williams following Logan Sargeant's departure.
Further complicating matters are the leadership changes within the Stake F1 team, previously known as Sauber. Seidl departed the position two months ago. His role has since been filled by Mattia Binotto, former Ferrari team principal, who now serves as the chief operating and chief technical officer. Binotto's choice to favor Bottas over other candidates rests on the Finnish driver’s extensive experience and race-winning success.
According to the report, the contractual agreement for Bottas is slated to be a one-year tenure without an extension option.
The significance of keeping Bottas on board is multifaceted. Firstly, it offers a period of stability and expertise as the team navigates short-term challenges and prepares for its long-term transformation. Secondly, it allows Binotto the opportunity to further mold the team structure and decide on the optimal partner for Hulkenberg in the Audi era.
Speaking to Formula1.com at the start of the month, Binotto commented on the importance of filling the remaining seat for 2025. He explained:
“It’s certainly a top priority because we need to decide as soon as we can, but we need as well to make the proper choice. We have no rush in a way.
“It is a priority. Why am I saying no rush? Now we have a list of drivers available and we can certainly take our time to discuss with all of them and to listen and to make the best for Sauber and Audi.
“Our journey is looking to the next years, it’s not only 2025 so when assessing the choice, we need to look at what is best knowing what we need to achieve in the future.
“Valtteri [Bottas] is doing well, and certainly I have already [had] some discussions with him. A good first impression but, having said that, there are many drivers on the list and we need as Audi to take our time to assess what is best. And hopefully soon we come to a decision.”